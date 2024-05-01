A Nigerian boy has displayed his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result on social media

The political science hopeful asked internet users about the possibility of getting his desired course with the score

Mixed reactions trailed his UTME score as some people offered answers to his admission question

A JAMB candidate, Nwaigwe Uchenna Chiagozie, has showcased his UTME result after checking it with a code.

Taking to a Facebook group, a worried Uchenna asked if he would be given admission to study political science with his UTME result.

"Can I get political science with did score?" Uchenna wrote.

From the result Uchenna shared on Facebook, he had 52 in the use of English, 63 in government, 62 in literature-in-English and 48 in CRS, bringing his aggregate to 225.

Uchenna scored 219 in the JAMB mock exam in March.

People respond to Nwaigwe Uchenna Chiagozie's question

Umar Hameesu said:

"Who check his result through internet."

Licia Pride said:

"I have been trying to check mine but is not showing."

Prudent Sayer said:

"Yes, depending on the school."

Fa Vi said:

"Yes na...my sis that got admission last year to study pol science, she scored 197."

Itz Feranmi said:

"Abeg make My own upgrade like this o."

Øg Jüñíør said:

"Keep praying."

Chidera Ezisi said:

"You tried bro."

