Renowned Afrobeat singer Davido has sparked a tornado of reactions online with a post looking back on all his achievements in 2023

The singer noted that 2023 has been a year of massive achievement, ranging from getting his first Grammy nomination to selling out several arenas across the globe

Davido also noted that the memories he made and garnered in 2023 would last a lifetime because 2023 has been an incredible year for him

Ace Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, has got people talking online with a post he shared on his page to mark the end of 2023.

The singer shared a clip as he takes his fans down memory lane to celebrate all his achievements in 2023.

Davido, who was full of praise and appreciation to God, his family and fans, noted that 2023 has been a year of incredible achievements and success.

Davido declared king of Afrobeats

In the viral review clip, the singer was declared the king of Afrobeat who had brought the Nigerian sound into mainstream Western music.

Davido, who was recently in Port Harcourt, noted that 2023 has been his most successful year in music since he became a professional musician.

Read an excerpt of Davido's appreciation post about 2023:

"I'm grateful for the love on 'Timeless' -- from the fans sharing it, the Grammy nominations, the viral moments, the press runs, the energy at every incredible show. This year was an avalanche of achievements, from global stages to personal milestones. Here's to the music, the memories, and the magic that made 2023 truly TIMELESS ⏳ Thank you to my family, my followers and God!"

Watch the 2023 in review video by Davido:

Reactions trail Davido's 2023 in review post

See how netizens reacted to Davido's 2023 in-review post:

@plsLoveaintreal:

"Davido is all of us and we are proud of himmore bigger wins."

@youngskidmusic:

"We're bringing home at least, 2 of that Grammy nominations. We no go gree for anybody."

@thatdammygirlie:

"2024 is going to be an amazing year for the king of afrobeats."

@SpSoftie:

"You made the Best album in 2023 for my taste. And it's not the first you have done that. You have been good from day one and you're still the best today. I'll just define you as GOAT."

@_kibson:

"The year was indeed challenging! But the best is it was very productive and fruitful. Keep shining.... OBO to the world."

@ToyosiGodwin:

"Davido has this thing where he makes his achievements look like communal wins. You feel like he’s your bro, when you he’s sad, you’re sad. When he’s happy, you’re happy. When he’s in a controversy, you feel concerned. I don’t know if I am communicating my point well."

@sopaid0:

"Only 1 baddest like no others."

@ifyuzy:

"Well done Davido, Timeless was incredible and exceptional . You gave us a bragging right."

@AlamzyKhalifa:

"Thank you 001 for the timeless music."

@HarmlesObidient:

"You definitely nailed it this year and am proud of you OBO."

