Nollywood actress, Ekene Umenwa, recently tied the knot with her husband at a beautiful wedding ceremony

However, many Nigerians started to talk when a video trended showing the moment she ‘abandoned’ her man for gospel singer, Moses Bliss

The gospel singer arrived at the wedding venue to surprise the bride and she left her husband to kneel before him and hug him

Popular Nigerian actress, Ekene Umenwa’s wedding ceremony has now caused a lot of buzz on social media.

Many Nigerians had a lot to say about the movie star’s reaction when popular gospel singer, Moses Bliss, attended her wedding.

Nigerians react to video of actress Ekene Umenwa leaving her husband's side to kneel and hug gospel singer, Moses Bliss. Photos: @eveesin

In a video from the occasion that was posted by actress @eveesin on Instagram and spotted by Legit.ng, Ekene’s dramatic reaction when the musician joined her and her husband on stage was captured.

It all started with the actress and her husband on the dancefloor when she heard Moses Bliss’ voice. She started to look around with a surprised expression on her face before she finally spotted the gospel singer.

Ekene quickly ran to the musician and went on her knees while hugging him around the waist. She stayed on her knees for several seconds with her husband standing beside her with a small smile on his face.

After a while, Ekene’s husband helped her get back on her feet but the actress who was still very much excited decided to hug Moses Bliss tightly with her husband still standing beside them.

Reactions trail video of actress Ekene Umenwa abandoning husband to hug Moses Bliss

The video of Ekene Umenwa’s display at her wedding with gospel singer, Moses Bliss, was met with mixed reactions on social media. A number of netizens seemed to think she did too much with the way she held onto the gospel singer especially in the presence of her husband. Others claimed that she embarrassed her man.

Read some of their comments below:

idahkalio:

“It can’t be my bride going to kneel near the crotch of another man.”

Reine.tonda:

“U guys are missing the point, she’s not kneeling to worship Moses Bliss, she’s kneeling because she feels the Holy Spirit and is spiritually thanking God through the act of hugging Moses Bliss.”

Bee2874:

“This is so wrong...the only man you should do this for is your husband.”

the_lion_of_the_south:

“Madam you for calm down oh Watin come reach so na hooor na Moses u dey marry abi na which level ….. Kneeling down and hugging him like that, completely ignoring your husband Omo na wa oh.”

obinwanne01:

“That's it we ending the marriage right there. Cos what is this??”

emcee_mighty:

“Respect, Moderation and Regard are very important. Truth be told ; the lady has just embarrassed the husband. Ire ooo.”

stephanieblaq_:

“So dramatic nawa o.”

Terapy_st:

“But why are women like this?? How do you leave your husband and go and kneel at another husband's feet? Because he's singing a gospel song??? Is this what it means to love God??? Nawa!!!”

Phat__goddess:

“Sorry to say ; I find this embarrassing! Like no nau! It’s ok to be excited but her husband kept trying to hold her and she jst couldn’t see him no more ! if you think it’s not embarrassing; na u sabi.”

osaukus_:

“I go just walk out of the wedding. Go marry the singer. Just me, I consider it disrespectful.”

Franknwaubani:

“This is one of the reasons their marriages easily break up. No boundaries and lack of respect.”

How Kate Henshaw and Shaffy Bello did dance battle at Made Kuti's wedding

In other celebrity wedding news, Legit.ng earlier reported on popular singer, Made Kuti's wedding after it trended online.

Top Nigerian actresses Shaffy Bello and Kate Henshaw were also present at the wedding party of Fela’s grandson, and they added their touch to the event.

In a video posted on Instagram by @bellanaijaweddings, the two movie stars were seen engaging in a heated dance battle on the dance floor.

