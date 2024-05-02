Since fashion designer Veekee James and her husband Femi got married, they have continued to pepper their fans with their gorgeous outfits

They showed their fans that they are not relenting as they revealed their latest wardrobe collection

Both of them wore black and brown outfits that gave them ravishing looks and had their fans wondering if they were always attending events

Fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, and her husband, Femi Atere, took their fashion game to another level as they wore striking outfits.

Veekee James and her husband Femi show their fashion sides in their stylish outfits. Image credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

The couple always satisfies the fashion thirst of their fans, and they are never found wanting by the fashion police.

Veekee wore a black and brown dress that accentuated her curves and left her fans desiring her small waist. Her top-tier 'gele' gave her the vibe of a professional fashion killer.

Femi's brown trousers and stylish top were neatly designed and matched his wife's dress. He wore a brown cap, shoes, and transparent glasses that gave him a sumptuous look.

Check out Veekee James and Femi's outfits in the video below:

Fans react to the couple's outfits

Several fans and colleagues of the couple have commented on their outfits. See some of their reactions below:

@chiomagoodhair;

"We’re basic."

@tonia_porsh:

"Is it every day you people use to go for occasions?"

@anuli_o:

"Let’s talk about the details on the upper part of the dress."

@officialmoni_ca:

"I love the way Veekee dey hawk her brand like pure water."

@nons_miraj':

"Easy o. This pepper is too much.'

@oluwabunmi_96:

"Mr Atere is your muse for life. You both look so good."

@muazuann:

'This internet is not for people that want to breathe."

jaunty_jane:

'You don't like the Atere's? Eyyah. They have come to stay."

