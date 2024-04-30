The relative peace that the Nigerian music arena has witnessed over the last few months between Davido's fans and Wizkid's supporters has finally gone

After nearly 24 hours of attacks and counterattacks from both singers, they don't seem prepared to slow down anytime soon

In a viral post, Davido went for the jugular as he body-shamed Wizkid with his height after calling him a she-dog

The social media war between Nigerian singers David Adeleke, aka Davido, and Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid, isn't set to end anytime soon.

After nearly 24 hours of chaos, insults, and trolling between the singers and their fans, neither party is ready to slow down.

Davido is no longer playing as he comes for Wizkid with brute force. Photo credit: @davido/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Davido shared some of his most innate thoughts about Wizkid in a viral post on his Insta-story.

This post was a clapback from the former DMW boss calling his former pal a short female dog.

He also questioned why almost everybody in the industry seemed scared of him.

"Ayo activate me" - Davido dares Wizkid

The billionaire's son took the clap back a notch higher as he dared Wizkid to drop a song the same day as he did to see who was the bigger and better singer.

Davido didn't stop there. He went ahead and made fun of Wizkid's height, calling him a four-foot black slave who shops at Footlockers.

See Davido's post blasting Wizkid below:

Comments trail Davido's clapback

Here are some of the comments that trailed Davido's clapback at Wizkid:

@_iicyys:

"Bring me my shortie wizzy we love him like that … perfect."

@bola_bugatti_:

"Wizzybaby is a small body train engine. The joke is on you Mr strawberry pajamas."

@paschalicious:

"Clap back is weak asf. He's got nothing on Big Wiz."

@imhotep127:

"Wizzy gave him a sleepless night. No worry Baba kerekere is still sleeping. E dey for you."

@francy_organics_:

"So indeed all of una for music industry dey fear Wizkid “Small body! big Engine."

@jahblez3310:

"Win Grammy first before u begin challenge am."

@kaytech_computers:

"Hits wey them write give you or?? Atlanta boy, no allow that Surulere boy vex again, him mouth no good.. All these your "I'll tell my mummy forcyou" clapbacks."

@chrisog0921:

"Werey wan compare himself with Wizkid for music."

@maamchloe:

"Our Popsi nah odogwu ooo small body big engine, DON PLAY nah why them say u get small pee pee."

@softnsleek__02:

"David calling wizkid short is hilarious!!! Coming from someone whose hairline starts from the middle! Mschew!"

Wizkid describes his new kind of music

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Wizkid expressed his anger about being boxed and the kind of music he makes.

During the rant, the Nigerian singer noted that he was no longer an Afrobeats singer, and revealed the type of music he was into.

