The stock of Nigerian actress Bimbo Ademoye within the movie industry has grown tremendously over the last 12 months

Legit.ng recently got to speak with her, where she revealed some of her biggest fears in life and why

Bimbo also spoke about her famous comic character Iya Barakat, why she decided to hone it into a YouTube sensation

Nigerian award-winning Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye recently picked up the award of Best Actress in a Comedy at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) 2023.

Bimbo was crowned as the best comic actress months after she had noted that she didn't want to be stereotyped.

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye shares some of her biggest fears in life during an interview with Legit.ng. Photo credit: @iamvjadams/@bimboademoye

She said to Legit.ng in 2022, October, that she doesn't want to be seen just as a comedian because she has so much more to offer.

However, months later, Bimbo kicked off a couple of YouTube comic shows, Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion and Sibe, which have both gone on to become hugely successful.

Bimbo Ademoye shares why she started her YouTube Comic series

The Anikulapo actress noted that she's always wanted to show more of her comic side and wanted to portray it in a certain light but never wanted it to come from a movie production due to fear of getting stereotyped. Bimbo said:

"I have always wanted to display my comedy side but didn't want it to come from a movie production. I have always done comedy movies and it was starting to look like that was all I could do. However, I didn't want to shut down the comic side of me, so instead of rejecting movie roles and whatnot, I decided to bring out the different levels of my comic side but through my own platform. That's the idea behind Iya Barakat and Sibe."

Bimbo also shared where she got the inspiration behind her comic characters:

"I grew up in the hood. I am from Ebute-Metta. There's a lot of funny people in the hood. You look right and left, and all you see are funny characters. I just had to let the world know that this are the funny people I grew up with."

Ademoye reveals the relationship she shares with Kunle Remi and VJ Adams

Bimbo Ademoye, during our chat, spoke about her love life and why she finds it difficult to share it publicly.

"Nigerians have a fantasized image of me. Whenever I am paired with someone, It seems to just look good for them. Kunle Remi is a good person. He is my brother. He has grown from just being my friend to my brother. I am sorry that people fantasize about something beyond brother and sisterhood. There's nothing I can do about that. Kunle is an amazing person. He was one of the first people I met when I was starting my career, and he helped me. He is a friend, brother, confidant and an all-round good person to me."

The Iya Barakat crooner also spoke about her alleged relationship with VJ Adams; she said:

"I don't know why I would like to talk about my life outside of films. But what I have with VJ Adams, I would like to keep that private. Let people fantasize about whatever they want in their heads. First, it was Kunle Remi, then it was Timini, at some point, it was Ozo and now VJ Adams. Whoever I look good with have it."

I don't trust AI or robots - Bimbo Ademoye shares one of her biggest fears

The movie star noted that putting her life in the hands of something she can't see or touch, like "robots and AI", is one of her biggest fears in life. She went further to admit that she might have some trust issues. So we asked Bimbo a trick question if she could board a plane flown by AI or a robot, and this was her response:

"I don't trust those things. Those things are one of the biggest fears of my life because the world is gradually tilting in that direction. I have serious trust issues with those things."

Bimbo Ademoye reveals the one thing fame took from Her

Legit.ng recalls when Bimbo revealed the one thing she misses being able to do since becoming a full-fledged celebrity.

She said being unable to walk to the market and buy things herself is one of the things she misses the most about her old life.

The actress also noted that since becoming famous, she's not been able to go to the famous Balogun market, which used to be one of her favourite hobbies.

