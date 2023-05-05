Nollywood fastest-growing actress and YouTuber, Bimbo Ademoye, recently went online to express her sincere appreciation of a lady that channelled one of her most popular characters

Bimbo had shared the lady's photo saying what she did almost brought tears to her eyes after the young woman had attended UNILAG's costume day as Iya Barakat

In the post shared across her social media pages, Bimbo noted that seeing someone channel her Iya Barakat look nearly brought her to tears as she revealed that the series is now a year old

Fast-rising Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye recently went online to share how emotional something a fan did made her feel.

The Anikulapo movie star noted seeing the photo of a young lady that replicated the Iya Barakat look for her school's costume day left her feeling emotional and nearly brought tears to her eyes.

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye celebrates a UNILAG student who replicated her costume day look. Photo credit: @bimboademoye/@annie_cutiey

Bimbo called on people to help her tag her, the young lady that rocked the Iya Barakat look for UNILAG's costume day, revealing that she started the series/brand almost like a joke, but it has now become a household name.

The movie star also touched on how it has come as a huge surprise that the series was nominated for awards, including the AMVCAs.

See Bimbo Ademoye celebrates the lady that replicated her Iya Barakat look for UNILAG costume day:

See how netizens reacted to Bimbo Ademoye's post celebrating a lady that replicated her look

@iambisola:

"Proud of you darling."

@omonioboli:

"So proud of you my baby girl ❤️❤️."

@nancyisimeofficial:

"Love itttt."

@deescakecastle:

"Iya bakantat jnr she should be your assistant not that bushura that brings silly people."

@that_dark_oyin:

"Unilag to the word Faculty of Education didnt come to play."

@mzluskii:

"Please fire Bushura now!!!."

@sandysclosets:

" she killed the look @bimboademoye you have an amazing personality who no love you naa him wahala be that oh."

@smartclick_media:

"Until I see her koikoi shoe."

@helen.love.23:

"What can I do for your laife? Next!"

@p.e.a.r.l_o.f.f.i.c.i.a.l:

"They don first me do wetin I wan do I'm happy."

@summie_wearss:

"Iya baraka the second . Abeg who get blue aso oke? I wan recreate too."

@crownbarakah:

"Help me ask her pe where did she get my mummy lace and gele cause I am not understanding."

@molokwu_lizabeth:

"You are welcome to Iya Barakat teropi secxxion, over here our slogan is today is going to be a great day because over here at iya Barakat teropi secxxion, we do do know what we do do."

