Fast-rising Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye recent talked about life as a celebrity, where she revealed the one thing it has taken away from her that hurts

The movie star also revealed that the last time she was at the famous Balogun market on Lagos Island, she got mobbed, and that has only helped her appreciate her career more

Bimbo also shared during the chat with Legit.ng what inspires a lot of the funny characters she plays in movies

Nollywood's fast-rising light-skinned screen diva, Bimbo Ademoye, recently shared the one thing she misses the most as an everyday person, which she used to be able to do before she became famous.

The Breaded Life star told Legit.ng's Oke-Hortons Nosa that she misses being able to go to the market when she was asked what was the one thing that fame has taken away from her.

Fast-rising Nollywood star Bimbo Ademoye talks about fame and what it has taken away from her. Photo credit: @bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

The actress who grew up in the suburban are of Lagos, Ebutte-Metta, said not being able just to take a walk to the market and buy things herself is one of the things she misses the most about her old life.

Bimbo said:

"I would have said nothing, I'm still myself, but no! that's not true because I can't go to Balogun market again. The last time I tried to, they mobbed me, but it was in a good way, though, which I appreciate."

Bimbo Ademoye further explained her experience the last time she tried to visit the prevalent Balogun market. She said:

"The moment I walked into the market and someone was able to recognise me, things just escalated from there. The first person that recognised me shouted ha! you, I dey watch your film come buy shoe for my hand, I get your film for my phone, I go delete am if you no buy market from me."

The actress said she replied to the woman, saying that the film on her phone was a pirated copy. She further averred that since then, she's not been to the famous Balogun market.

