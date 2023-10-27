Veteran Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw is a strong Labour Party supporter, and she recently faced backlash for allegedly betraying the political movement

The actress and her colleague, Okey Bakassi, hosted a fundraising event for the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, and videos surfaced

Amid the huge backlash, Henshaw faced her critics and noted that she would still speak her truth regardless

Nollywood's Kate Henshaw finally put up a statement on X, formerly Twitter, about her involvement in an All Progressives Congress (APC) event.

A video of the actress and her colleague Okey Bakassi hosting a fundraising event for Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state sparked reactions.

Netizens called out the movie star for trading her values for money despite being a staunch Labour Party supporter.

How did Kate Henshaw reply critics?

The actress did not cower or offer an apology. According to her, honouring the invitation to work was her prerogative.

Kate also slammed her critics and said she was different from them because she would still speak her truth regardless.

"Someone called me this morning to check the X app. I was invited to host a fundraiser alongside my colleague. I accepted. My prerogative. What is the noise about? The difference btw you and I is that I will still speak my truth as I see fit."

Netizens react to Kate Henshaw's statement

@LupinIkenga:

"You lack integrity that’s the problem here. You went to a fundraiser for a political party that has brought nothing but pains to Nigerians in the last 8-9 years. You claim to want a positive change in Nigeria but you dine in bed with your oppressors. You lack integrity Kate."

@TheoAbuAgada:

"You are a creative person and you can do whatever you like with your craft. I see nothing wrong with you hosting an event for APC, PDP or LP politicians. After all, these people jump from one political party to another. Not like any ideology drives them."

@ghekerz:

"Kate you don't owe this noisy mob any explanation."

@apotson4real:

"Mama we understand you must make money but from Uzodinma one of the of APC igiworoko that scattered the hope for a new Nigeria is not good enough."

_odogwu_nwanyi:

"They are doing their jobs as MCs. Some of you talking are working in government establishments. Oya resign na."

@iconicone31:

"So if Tinubu had invited you to host a fundraiser with your colleagues, would you have accepted? 2023, my year of divine discovery!"

ebereokorocha:

"They must have been paid HEAVILY to do this..especially for Kate. Country hard, at this poit, I can’t blame anyone who stylishly chooses their pockets."

