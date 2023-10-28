In a viral video online, Iyabo Ojo shared details of the kind of amazing friendship Bella Shmurda and late singer Mohbad had

The actress revealed she learned that while Mohbad's wife Omowunmi was pregnant, they lived with Bella Shmurda for a while

Netizens have shared different opinions, with most people commending Bella for being a good friend

A statement from Iyabo Ojo has confirmed that Bella Shmurda and Mohbad had an amazing relationship before his death.

While giving an update about the late singer's case on media personality Daddy Freeze's live session on Instagram, the actress touched on how Bella took care of his friend.

Netizens react to Mohbad and Bella Shmurda's friendship Photo credit: @iammohbad/@bella_shmurda

Source: Instagram

According to her, the late Mohbad and his wife Omowunmi lived with Bella for a while she was pregnant before they were able to raise money for their own space.

Iyabo also revealed that the late singer's dad affirmed that they had a wedding even though he did not specify.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Iyabo Ojo's statement

bee_dazzle01:

"The wife should come out and clear her self please."

tosadeboss:

"The next narrative now will be Wumi slept with Bella."

kenpiah:

"Moh found solace in that girl. She was his everything. Imagine her being a graduate, having her own family but leaving all of that to cling to him. And some people will say she killed him. If she wanted to kill him I believe she would have done it since."

beliciousbybee:

"The guy didn't even have much ,he is just trying to gather things together,why is the father making it difficult na,he has a property and you are in possession of it the other one he has its in his son's name ,so what's the stress????haba ...this girl has this child to train to a fault,it's just this land not even house that is in his name,the house they are living is rented Omo nawa oo."

matilda_inspired:

"The father Dey find property and money. Avoid marry into a wrong family, especially when the family get poverty and entitlement mentality……….Wunmi May God grant you grace to come out of this mess."

dfw__annie5:

"Wow, so Bella did all this?? Omg. God bless Bella,he will never lack ijn.amen.... no wonder Mohbad loved Bella so much bless them."

Bella Shmurda shares snippet of tribute song to Mohbad

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bella Shmurda elicited another round of great emotions online with a snippet of his set-to-be-released tribute song for his late friend and colleague Mohbad.

A viral clip recorded some of the poignant lyrics in the song, where the singer spoke heartily about the history of their friendship.

The new song revealed that the two music talents met in the studio and since then found friendship and commonality that bonded them.

Source: Legit.ng