Nollywood pairs Kunle Remi and Bimbo Ademoye have gotten the internet gushing over their beautiful friendship

The screen god cracked many up after sharing a video showing the live goat he sent to Ademoye’s residence on her birthday

The actress couldn’t hide her surprise as she posed with her birthday gift and social media users had hilarious reactions

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi completely took his thinking out of the box to celebrate his friend and colleague, Bimbo Ademoye, on her birthday.

The actor took to Instagram with a funny video post showing the moment his special birthday gift was delivered to the Anikulapo actress at her residence.

Apparently, the actor bought a live goat for his friend and also dressed made sure to dress the domestic animal in a cute tutu before it was delivered.

Kunle couldn’t deliver the present himself but a friend who made the delivery was spotted handing over the goat to the celebrant.

Bimbo was occasionally speechless as she observed the animal from a safe distance and wondered how Kunle could have wrapped up a goat as her birthday gift.

The actress, however, posed with the animal as her lover VJ Adams watched the drama play out in delight.

Watch video below:

Netizens react

cutekimani said:

"Wait you wrote Bimbo on the goat ?? How will we eat this goat now without feeling guilty. Why do you do that ."

iamnino_b said:

"Why is kunle like dis naa."

reshapeme_nig said:

"It's the balloon and tutu skirt for me "

izz_ruthy

" that’s for pouring away his anikulapo power .. use it for asun."

livingtestimony007 said:

"Now dis is what I Call d real GOAT Fhingz... but d Alake is pretty sha... "

lolamagret said:

"Tori olorun Kunle abeg use do asun.....honestly this is better than cake o."

kizzyservicehubltd said:

"This is love.."

