Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye recently, during an interview, shared her thoughts about being seen as a comedian more instead of as an actor

Bimbo, during the conversation with Legit.ng, also shared how she was able to come up with the concept of her popular YouTube show Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion

The actress also shared that most of the comic characters she portrays are nothing but her channelling the people she grew up around

Abimbola Aishat Ademoye is her full name, but she is better known by many simply as Bimbo Ademoye.

She is regarded as one of the best actresses in the country at the moment, and she hasn't failed to deliver whenever she goes on the screen.

Legit.ng's Oke-Hortons Nosa recently spoke to Bimbo about her big win at the AMVCA, where she was crowned the best actress in a comedy.

During our session with Bimbo, we asked her if she was more of an actress or a comedian because of the successes of her recent YouTube shows, 'Sibe' and Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion.

I won't say I'm a comedian or a skit maker - Bimbo Ademoye

The curvy actress addressed the recent tag about her being a skit maker or a comedian. She noted while talking to Nosa that what most people see that gives them the impression that she is a comic is her channelling what she saw growing up around some of her aunties.

"It is crazy that people see what I do as comedy, but what you don't know is that it is just me imitating the people I grew around. Every single funny character that you see me portray is somebody that I grew up watching or know. For Instance, my show on YouTube, Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion is a combination of all my aunties."

Bimbo further broke down how the characterisation of Iya Barakat came to be:

"I have a brother who used to have a lisp, where he says 'ES' instead of 'S', so I put that in and then my aunty with the way she looks and then my hairdresser from back in Ebutte-Metta where I grew. All of these personalities put together was how Iya Barakat was created. Watching different people with different mannerisms and pronunciations is what people see as comedy, but I'm just recreating what I saw growing up as a child, and I am glad it is putting a smile on people's faces.

My aunty has always said I would end up being an actress - Ademoye reveals

Bimbo also revealed how her aunties had always told her she would become an actress.

"I have always imitated people right from when I was young, and whenever I put on those shows back, my aunties would always note that I would end up being an actress. And I think going into acting helped hone my skills better."

