Blord recently shared a video showing the moment he visited the residence of a friend in Lagos

The video showed him enjoying a sumptuous meal and also playing a football game, among other fun activities

While many of his fans gushed about him, others pointed out noticeable changes in the businessman's lifestyle since his release from Kuje prison

Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Linus Ifejirika, popularly known as Blord, is currently in Lagos, as he recently shared a video of himself at the residence of a friend on Victoria Island in the state.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Blord, who shared a video of himself with presidential hopeful and former Anambra State governor Peter Obi on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, explained that he ran into the politician while travelling to Lagos.

Blord shares fun moments at his friend of many years' residence in Lagos. Credit: mrblordofficial

Source: Instagram

According to him, the meeting happened as he was heading to inspect a project he described as his Lagos estate development.

Shortly after meeting Obi, Blord released another video showing the moment he paid a courtesy visit to his friend, whom he referred to as his brother of many years.

A clip showed Blord at the dinner table with his friend alongside others as they enjoyed a sumptuous meal. Another clip showed him playing a football game with another individual.

People share noticeable changes in Blord's lifestyle

Reacting, some of the businessman's fans noted the walking stick he was seen holding as he arrived at his friend's residence, as they claimed he has been using it since his release from Kuje prison.

Others also pointed out the changes in how the Blord now walks as they shared their concerns.

Netizens express concern about Blord's new lifestyle after his release from prison. Credit: mrblordofficial

Source: Facebook

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Blord and online critic VeryDarkMan met in court on Monday, April 27, 2026, marking their first encounter since he regained freedom after spending over 20 days in Kuje prison.

The court appearance reportedly featured tense exchanges between both parties.

According to reports, Blord and his legal team approached VDM during proceedings in what appeared to be an attempt to lighten the mood.

The video showing the moment Blord arrived at his friend's residence in Lagos is below:

Comments about Blord's new lifestyle

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from many of the businessman's fans. Read them below:

akuredemon commented:

"Who notices say the way blord Dey walk done change? Man done win many battles."

dablueflame commented:

"Oga why u dey waka like old man, go hit gym joor which kin."

chilaxynora said:

"Blord u too young for walking stick nau."

ricchuzo said:

"Why my man come dey do old man style this dayz change up brr..!"

idrees7065 wrote:

"The guy dey try to walk normal, but he still dey show. That walking stick is not for show."

ikukunkemakonam reacted:

"King B-lord please stop eating in people's house.. The one wey VDM and his bother eat for Seun house them still dey blast them for IG."

Blord joins Sowore's team

Legit.ng also reported that Blord stated that he was now part of activist Omoyele Sowore's Revolution Now movement.

The entrepreneur disclosed this after paying a courtesy visit to Sowore at his office in Abuja. He expressed appreciation for what he described as the activist’s intervention during his detention.

Speaking during the visit, Blord said he had never met Sowore before the incident but felt compelled to personally thank him after his release.

Source: Legit.ng