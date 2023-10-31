Nigerian fast-rising singer Temilade Openiyi, better known by her stage name Tems, spoke about exploring her skills in the movie scene

The Oscar-nominated diva was on a recent episode of BBC Capital Xtra London, where she revealed her brewing desire

Being groomed by a single mother, the singer explained that she would love to play such a character in a movie role

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, better known by her stage name Tems, has hinted at a potential career in the movie industry.

The Grammy-winning artist recently expressed interest in portraying a single mother on the silver screen in an interview with BBC Capital Xtra London.

Tems shares her interest for acting Credit: @temsszn

Source: Instagram

Tems, who was raised in Lagos by her single mother, believes that if she were to portray such a role, it doesn't necessarily have to be someone facing immense challenges in caring for her child or children.

She said, “I’m ready to act in movies. Not ready right now but I’m already good at acting. The first character I would love to play is a single mum.

“It doesn’t need to be struggling. It could be like a fun single mum or a single mum that has mysteries. A gangster.”

Watch the video below

