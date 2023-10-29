Children are blessings from God—one whose arrival in anyone's life leaves them in a mood of upliftment.

When it comes to twins, it is usually seen as an omen of God's goodness, mercies and benevolence to any family they arrive in.

To have two or more kids at a goal is something many pray for, but only a few ever get to achieve.

One of Nigeria's most prominent singers, Davido, recently achieved this feat, and he has been over the top about it.

However, David isn't the only Nigerian singer to have welcomed a twin. Legit.ng, in this article, has compiled a list of the most popular Afrobeat artists who have given birth to twins.

1. Kizz Daniel welcomed a triplet with his partner:

Famous Afropop artist Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, is one of the most popular singers who is a parent to a twin.

Kizz actually did one better than most, as he and his partner welcomed a triplet, but they lost one.

The Buga crooner is the father to Jalil and Jelani. He recently featured them on his new album, the Maverick.

2. OBO (Davido) is now a Baba Ibeji:

Ace Afrobeat performer Davido recently broke the internet after news about him and his wife, Chioma Rowland, welcoming a twin went viral.

This good news comes after the recent demise of his first son, Ifeanyi, who passed away on October 30.

The Nigerian singer, however, recently became a father again, but this time to a twin.

According to reports, David and Chioma were blessed with a boy and a girl. At the time this article was published, the young couple had yet to reveal the name of their lovely son and daughter.

3. Gabriel Afolayan finally reveals the face of his kids:

Another celebrity who recently announced that he was a parent to a set of twins is Gabriel Afolayan.

He took many by surprise when he recently went public, showing the faces of his kids and wife online.

The singer and movie star had for years kept his kids and marital life away from public glare until he took to social media to celebrate his twins' birthday.

4. Celebrity photographer and singer TY Bello

Nigerian singer TY Bello is another celebrity who is a parent to Kehinde and Taiwo. The celebrity photographer is a super proud mum of twin boys.

Though she is no longer based in Nigeria with her kids, TY Bello currently lives in the UK with her boys.

TY Bello recently celebrated her boys' birthday as they turned nine; she shared a post on her page that described Chris & Chris as the coolest guys she knows.

5. Emma Nyra is mother to a boy and a girl

Nigerian-American Afrobeat artist Emma Nyra is another musician blessed with twins. She welcomed her kids on August 11, 2018.

The beautiful duo Alex and Alexa recently turned five, growing up fast. Emma, during her kid's birthday, described them as the apple of her eyes for whom she would go to the end of the world.

6. Peter Okoye is also a Baba Ejima:

Veteran singer and serial entrepreneur Peter Okoye is another Nigerian music superstar blessed with a twin.

The singer is a proud father of three kids, two boys and a girl. However, he welcomed his second boy as a twin with his daughter.

Peter Okoye's twins, Nathan and Nadia, recently turned six. The PSquare crooner, in celebration of his kid's birthday, went all out to celebrate them. He did this despite no longer being with their mum.

7. JJC Skillz and Jenifa have a twin together:

Another renowned Nigerian singer God blessed with a twin is veteran singer and music producer Abdulrasheed Bello.

The We Are Africans singer is the father to a twin whom he welcomed with famous Nollywood actress Funke Akindele.

JJC Skillz welcomed his twins with Funke on December 22, 2018. Their boys are set to turn five soon.

For some reason, JJC and his wife have kept the identity of their children private and away from public glare.

As their 5th birthday approaches, the media has yet to identify them sufficiently.

Funke Akindele's Twins Dance With Sister's Kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a clip posted online by Funke Akindele's sister that briefly showed the movie star's twin.

Since the birth of her twin, Funke Akindele has always been very secretive about their identity.

She recently took a gamble with it during a TikTok challenge they partook in with their cousins. But the faces of the boys didn't show in the viral clip as their backs were turned to the camera.

