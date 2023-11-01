A polygamous pastor has sent social media into a frenzy with a fresh update about the subject of taking a third wife

Months ago, the pastor, who has two wives and many children, hinted at adding another lady to his large family

Mixed reactions have greeted his change of mind as some people did not like it, while others welcomed the update

A Botswana pastor, Sekati Kemmonye, has changed his mind about taking a third wife.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, October 31, Pastor Sekati expressly said he was done and tendered an apology to ladies who had hoped to be his third wife.

The pastor said he won't be taking a third wife. Photo Credit: The Sekatis

Source: Facebook

Why Sekati dumped the third wife idea

According to Sekati, his two wives get along well and have also put in the work to ensure a fantastic relationship and this informed his decision to stop at two wives. He wrote:

"I AM DONE.

"I think looking at how well my wives get along,and the effort they have put to have such a fantastic relationship, it's only viable for me to stop here!

"To those ladies that my wives have been engaging and talking to as potential wives, I apologize, ke ema gone ha.

"Ke dumela, le ha ise kele bone, lele bantle mo go maswe, there are decent guys out there who are monogamous that would love you and you alone!

"Thank you."

Sekati said he has a near-perfect home

The father of many children maintained that his family is a near-perfect one, adding that a good dancer knows when to leave the stage.

"A good dancer knows when to leave the stage! I have a near perfect home, let me keep it at that! Toga re kopana le motho yosa itseng go seba a toga a leaker our issues to their friends," Sekati wrote in the comment section of his post.

Recall, Legit.ng reported in May 2023 how Sekati expressed his desire to take a third and final wife. His announcement then set the internet on fire.

Mixed reactions trail the pastor's decision

Oaitse Switch Sekgwama said:

"According to me, the minimum functional number is 3 wives. So, The Sekatis I dnt know why change of plan but is not good."

Tlamelo R Obotseng said:

''Waitse am so happy about that decision i can’t believe am even commenting on your post. You have a beautiful marriage with the most amazing women, and i pray it lasts a lifetime. Nna third party neke bona ya go senya."

Gladys Bosa Dingake Gabohole said:

"Hope you saying this deep down your heart!Happy to hear that!No ⛔️⛔️⛔️⛔️⛔️to wife number 3."

Tshegofatso Joy Dikomane said:

"As a potential 3rd wife, I am very hurt."

MoruanenwaBaloyi Kokwane said:

"I respect your wives If ever they start looking for a potential outside your country, please consider SA I'm ready."

Ell Trees Thuto said:

"There was never plans for a 3rd wife,the minute you said 3rd wife,traffic to your page quadrupled and you dropped a reality show on us...Tota bana ba Mafia,when will all this “conmanning” stop???"

Reno Omokri says polygamy is not a sin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Reno Omokir had defended Yul Edochie, saying polygamy is not a sin.

He also went further to state that polygamy is forbidden for Bishops, overseers and elders in the Church and declared that monogamy is a Western construct, not a Christian one.

Reno added that would not counsel any man to marry more than one wife, but noted polygamy is by far better than adultery and fornication.

