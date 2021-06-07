- Some Nigerian celebrities are proud parents of twins and they never shy away from showing off their bundles of joy

- Legit.ng has compiled a list of popular singers, actors and actresses among others who have been blessed with a set of twins

- The list features ex-Psquare singer Peter Okoye, Kizz Daniel, Funke Akindele-Bello among other entertainers

Welcoming a set of twins in this part of the world is seen as a big deal as many people are of the opinion that the Lord has blessed the family twice.

There are those who run away at the mention of twins because of the double responsibilities and financial implications that come with catering for more than one child, while others simply see it as an opportunity to quickly expand the size of their family.

Nigerian celebrities who are proud parents of twin children.

Whatever the case may be, there is always a lot of fanfare when a heavily pregnant woman returns from the labour room with not one but two bundles of joy.

From the conception to the selection of names and shopping similar outfits for the little ones, it is no doubt a thing of joy and happiness.

It gets even more interesting in the case where the twins are identical and people have to struggle to figure out which of the twin they are interacting with.

Like regular people, some famous celebrities are parents to twins and some of them have been free enough to show their fans and followers that special part of their lives.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of top celebrities who are parents to twins. Check them out below

1. Singer Kizz Daniel

2. Singer Peter Okoye

3. Singer Emma Nyra

4. Comedian Akpororo

5. Singer Muma Gee

6. Celebrity photographer TY Bello

7. Actress Funke Akindele-Bello

8. Actress Sola Sobowale

Supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomes first child at 50

Still in a related story about children, Legit.ng reported that top American model, Naomi Campbell, stunned her fans and followers after she posted a photo of her newborn baby girl.

Naomi captioned the photo with beautiful words as she stated that there was no greater lover.

The new mother revealed in 2017 that she would 'dream about having children all the time,' but that she would not jump into it so she could depend on science.

