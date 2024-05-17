Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Gusau, Zamfara state - The defence headquarters (DHQ) on Friday, May 17, said reports on social media that 500 villagers were abducted by bandits in Zamfara state was exaggerated.

As reported by The Nation, the military said the actual number of villagers abducted in Zurmi local government area (LGA) was four.

The bandit conflict in northwest Nigeria is an ongoing conflict between the country's federal government and various gangs and ethnic militias. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Military disagrees with reps member

Major-General Edward Buba, director of defence media operations, said this in a statement.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Reall that Bello Shinkafi, a member of the national assembly who hails from Zamfara state, was quoted in the media to have said that over 500 locals from 50 villages were abducted by terrorists in the state.

However, the military high command described the figure as “fictitious and exaggerated,” adding that “in reality, troops can confirm that four persons were abducted.”

Buba stated that troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara were “actively fighting a vicious enemy in a complex combat environment” within several factors on and off the battlefield.

Leadership newspaper also noted the DHQ's stance.

He said:

“Troops are compelled to deal with two realities. The virtual reality as well as the reality on the ground. The virtual reality which is mostly on social media is more of fictitious figures and extreme exaggeration of the situation on the ground.

“For instance, it is fictitious and exaggerated to state that over 500 people were abducted by terrorists, while in reality troops can confirm that four persons were abduction.

“It must be recalled that same was experienced during the Kuriga abduction during which the figures brandished were much higher than those truly abducted.”

Source: Legit.ng