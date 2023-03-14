Children are beautiful gifts from God that every average human prays to have at some point in their lives.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

To have two "twins" at once is a huge prayer many wish and pray for. And some Nigerian celebrities like Adeniyi Johnson, Funke Akindele TY Bello and quite a few have been blessed with fruits of the womb of more than one at once.

Legit.ng compiles a list of Nollywood actors and singers that recently gave birth to twins. Photo credit: @kizzdaniel/@adeniyijohnson/@damolaolatunji

Source: Instagram

In this article, we've compiled a list of seven Nigerian celebrities blessed with twins.

1. Teju Babyface & Tobiloba Oyelakin:

Ace comedian Olateju Oyelakin better known as Teju Babyface, is a father of two lovely kids. He and his wife Tobiloba welcomed their kids, a twin nine years back.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

They are one of the few Nigerian celebrities blessed by God with twins, a boy and a girl. The actor is famed for never staying to show off his little bundles of joy in public.

2. Funke Akindele:

Ace actress, producer, and turn politician Funke Akindele-Bello is another Nigerian celebrity blessed with the womb's fruit in twos.

Both of the actress' kids are boys, and she has tactfully kept their images secret and away from public glare. She welcomed her boys in 2018 with her now-separated husband, JJC Skillz.

3. Adeniyi Johnson:

Another Nollywood star who recently became a father is actor Adeniyi Johnson and his beautiful wife, Seyi Edun.

The couple recently became parents to two bouncing babies, a boy and a girl. In a post online, the couple revealed their kids' names to be Ayomikun and Ayomiposi.

4. TY Bello:

Ace Nigerian singer, photographer and media director TY Bello is another Nigerian celebrity famous for giving birth to twins.

The Green Land artist is a mother to two vibrant young boys, who she regularly shares images and clips of on her social media pages.

5. Femi Adebayo:

Famous Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo is also another Nigerian celebrity who is blessed to have given birth to a twin.

The Yoruba movie star welcomed his boys with his ex-wife just over a decade ago. He has somehow been able to keep the identity of his sons away from social media.

6. Kizz Daniel:

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel is probably one of the few Nigerian celebrities blessed to have given birth to a triplet.

However, four days after birth, he lost one of his three sons and has had to contend with being a father to his twin sons, Jalil and Jelani.

7. Damola Olatunji:

Ace Nollywood actor Damola Olatunji is another Nollywood star who gave birth to a twin with his beautiful wife, Bukola Arugba.

The pair have together a boy and a girl, whom Damola is always proud to show off and share clips of on his social media pages.

Source: Legit.ng