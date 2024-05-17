A Nigerian lady shared her experience travelling around Lagos city using the Lagos Blue Rail transport system

She said that the Mile 2 Blue Rail train station looked so beautiful and could be compared to the London Metro

The lady paid N2000 to travel by train from Marina to Mile 2, and she told people to try the train ride in Lagos

A lady said she enjoyed the Lagos Blue Rail transport system after taking a ride in it.

The lady shared a video on TikTok detailing what she thinks about the Lagos Blue Rail.

The lady said she enjoyed the train ride in Lagos. Photo credit: TiKTok/@Christie Isydulce.

Source: TikTok

In the short video, Christie Isydulce said the Lagos train station felt like the London Metro system.

She travelled from Marina to Mile 2 after paying N2000 for the train ticket, noting that she did not regret it.

Christie said she hopped on the train at around 5:30 am and that there were no delays at all.

She said to board the train, one had to make use of a preloaded card called cowery and she loaded hers with N2000.

She wrote on TikTok after the journey:

"Its giving London metro vibes."

Christie said those who would like to visit Lagos should consider hopping on the train since it was good.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady travels by train in Lagos

@Chibi said:

"If you see this train station during rush hour, you might change the caption."

@hart abbey commented:

"Everything for lagos na rush rush."

@CHIKE THE CREATOR said:

"Lagos is beautiful."

@Glow_Glo7 said:

"I have been using it for a while now… easiest way to move from the mainland to the island in less than 25 minutes. The train is so pretty, I just pray they stick to the rules, and it stays pretty."

Man travels by train to Port Harcourt

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man decided to experience another method of transportation, so he travelled on a train from Aba to Port Harcourt.

He went to Aba for an event, and when he was going back, he hopped on a train operated by the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

The man said he paid N1500 for a first-class seat on the train and that he had a good time on the journey that lasted an hour and 30 minutes.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng