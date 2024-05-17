May Edochie has shared pictures and a video of her with actor Junior Pope's wife hours after he was laid to rest

The social media influence also penned an encouraging message to the widow and her kids as she prayed for them to smile again

As expected, May Edochie's post has stirred another round of emotions as netizens continue to mourn Junior Pope

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s estranged wife, May Edochie, recently posted photos from her condolence visit to late actor Junior Pope’s wife as she continues to mourn the demise of her husband.

One of the photos showed May consoling the widow, who lay on her with a sad face. Other netizens were quick to point out the changes in her physical appearance as well.

May Edochie shares pictures from her visit to Junior Pope's wife. Credit: @mayyuledochie @jnrpopr

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram page, May prayed for the actor's family to find happiness again.

"I encourage you to look up to the hills and draw strength from the Lord. I know how difficult it was to get these smiles but I pray you are able to find reasons to smile again in all of these," May wrote in part.

See May Edochie's post, including the pictures from her condolence visit below:

Recall that Junior Pope, who lost his life in a fatal boat accident, was laid to rest on Friday, May 17.

Netizens react to May Edochie's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

AGN warns ahead of Jnr Pope's burial

Legit.ng had reported that AGN warned its members who were going to the late Jnr Pope's burial.

The guild made T-shirts for the people going and said they should not do unnecessary videos and pictures.

The guild also noted that buses were provided for the people who were going to the ceremony,

