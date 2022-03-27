Talented Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, has marked Mother’s Day in a special way on social media

The music star took to his official Instagram page to finally share a photo of the mother of his triplets

Many internet users were quick to notice the ring on her finger as they reacted to the singer’s post

Talented Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, has joined many others all over the world to celebrate Mother’s Day on March 27, 2022.

Taking to his official page, the music star posted a photo of the mother of his triplet sons for the first time.

In the photo, the mystery woman had a facemask on as she stood beside the singer in the trending snap.

Singer Kizz Daniel finally unveils mother of his triplets. Photos: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Also, it was noticed that the lady had a ring on one of her fingers.

Kizz posted the photo with a caption that reads:

“Happy Mother’s Day to the mother of my triplets, MJ❤️”.

See his post below:

Internet users react

A number of Kizz Daniels’ female fans seemed disappointed by his post especially after the ring on her finger was pointed out. Read some of their comments below:

_Motilayo_:

“Kizz Daniel don post him baby mama he don cause emotional damage for some girls maybe una body go come down self.”

Toluuwaa:

“Happy mother's day to our husband wife .”

Tiaravibez:

“Ewoooooo .. I wan see her face, I wan see my competition , why she wear nose mask now‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️.”

Fatteem_arh:

“Boboyii ti break heart mi .”

Ebisann_pro:

“Awwwwwww she is wearing a ring my baby is even married ❤️❤️.”

Nadia.pearl:

“My heart is on fire, Somebody help But then again, Happy Mother’s Day to her❤️.”

Vickie1_0_1:

“ online wife in the mud.”

Interesting.

