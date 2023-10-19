Nollywood actor Gabriel Afolayan is now in the news after he finally revealed his wife and twin sons on social media

The movie star who had kept his family away from the public for a long time has eventually showcased them

Gabriel Afolayan did this while celebrating his wife and kids on their birthday and many fans had heartwarming reactions

Popular Nigerian actor, Gabriel Afolayan, has finally revealed his wife and twin children on social media.

On October 19, 2023, the movie star took to his official Instagram page for the first time to share a lovely photo of his wife and their twins rocking matching outfits.

Apparently, the actor’s wife and twin sons clocked a new age on the same day and he celebrated their birthdays in a special way.

Gabriel Afolayan’s wife was seen wearing a pastel green coloured Yoruba traditional outfit with a matching headgear while their twin sons also rocked agbadas made from the same material.

In the caption of the photo the actor wrote:

“R .E.D.E.F.I.N.A.T.I.O.N happy birthday to my entire crew. ”

See his post below:

Fans react in excitement as Gabriel Afolayan finally showcases his family

Gabriel Afolayan’s unusual move of revealing his wife and sons on social media got many fans excited. A number of them took to his comment section to gush over the photo while others dropped their birthday wishes.

Read some of their comments below:

