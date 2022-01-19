Sharlize True’s biography: age, height, siblings, net worth

Sharlize True is a dancer, singer, actor, and model. She has performed with a variety of dance organizations, including her mother's, Shelly True Dance Academy. She also played the part of Alexis in the 2018 television series Manager Cheer.

The model taking a selfie.

Source: Instagram

True is an American TikTok star who is well-known online for her dance, lip-sync, comedy clips, and prank videos. What else is known about her? Find out more about her here.

Profile summary

Full name : Sharlize Trujillo-Mangum

: Sharlize Trujillo-Mangum Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 20th January 2004

20th January 2004 Age: 17 years old (as of 2022)

17 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Denver, Colorado, USA

Denver, Colorado, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: America

America Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Heterosexual

Heterosexual Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 32-24-34

32-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-60-86

81-60-86 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother: Shelly Trujillo

Shelly Trujillo Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Ashton Arbab

Ashton Arbab Profession: TikTok star, dancer, actress, singer and model

TikTok star, dancer, actress, singer and model Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million TikTok: @sharlizetrue_

Sharlize True's biography

The social media influencer was born and raised in Denver, Colorado, United States of America. Her mother's name is Shelly Trujillo, the founder and owner of the Shelly True Dance Academy dance studio. Besides, she works as a choreographer for the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders.

Who are Sharlize True's siblings?

TikTok star and model True looking stunning.

Source: Instagram

The talented dancer has an elder sister, Shariah Belle Trujillo-Mangum, a professional dancer, vocalist, and figure skater, and an elder brother, Sheldon Trujillo-Mangum, an actor and skater.

How old is Sharlize True?

The actress was born in 2004. As of 2022, Sharlize True's age is 17 years old.

When is Sharlize True's birthday?

The model celebrated her birthday on 20th January. Sharlize True's zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What is Sharlize True's high school?

True has not revealed details about her educational background. Unfortunately, not much is known about her schooling.

Career

Sharlize True developed an interest in dancing at a very young age. It is no doubt she took after her mother, a dance enthusiast. She was trained at the Lisa T's Dance Academy during her childhood alongside her elder sister, Shariah Belle.

After relocating to Los Angeles, California, she occasionally danced at Abby Lee Dance Company. She also trained at her mom's dance studio.

She is the founder of a clothing brand called True Wrld where she sells various outfits from hoodies to sweatpants and crop tops. True became more popular when she began posting her dance and skateboarding videos on TikTok where she has more than 3 million followers.

Who is Sharlize True dating?

The influencer posing for a photo in an open building.

Source: Instagram

The social media influencer is currently dating Ashton Arbab, an American actor and social media personality. They started dating in April 2019.

How tall is Sharlize True?

Sharlize True's height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm), and she weighs 121 pounds (55 kgs). Her body measurements are 32-24-34 inches (81-60-86 cm). She wears bra size 32A and shoe size 7 (US).

What is Sharlize True's net worth?

According to Biography Mask, her net worth is estimated to be $1million-$5million. This information is not from a verified source.

Where does Sharlize True live?

She currently lives in Los Angeles, California, with her family.

Sharlize True is a talented woman who has immersed herself in dancing, acting, and modelling. She has gained a huge following on various social media platforms, with millions of followers.

