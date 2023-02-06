Funke Akindele's sister and her kids decided to join the Who is Your Guys music challenge and the actress' twins were not left out

The kids as well as their mum showed off different dance skills and as usual, Funke's kids hid their faces

Regardless of the concealment, the video got netizens gushing over the adorable kids

Funke Akindele has been very secretive with the identity of her twin sons and quite a number of times, their covered faces have made it to social media.

In a fun dance challenge video with their cousins and their mum, the actress' boys had their backs turned to the camera.

While their cousins danced and showed off their skills, the Bello boys in their matching outfits used every part of their bodies except their faces to participate.

The kids and Funke's sister danced to the trending challenge tune, Spyro's Who's Your Guy.

The actress' sister also shared a photo with Funke's twins, faces still concealed as well as her own children.

Netizens react to the posts

tobimakinde:

"See my guys!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

folagade_banks:

"Awwwnnn!!! So cuteee all of them are my guuuuysss loveee them oluwa Ada won si❤️❤️"

ayometide:

"So cutee.. Im actually tearing up.. God is good at all times.. God bless David, Deborah and the bello twins."

derin_sola_:

"It’s the baby girl for me❤️❤️"

beckyluv03:

"See that cute leg work, mo fo mehn."

bankeibit:

"It’s the leg work for me. Mo ko ję ."

ziziham__fashionworld:

"Na only them Walahi May God Bless you and yours ma."

b_olugbamiye:

"Awwnnn family over everything."

Nanny rushes to cover faces of Funke Akindele's twins

Popular Nigerian actress and politician, Funke Akindele surprised some TikTokers who were dancing and making a video in public.

The movie star was out with her twin sons, their nanny and her bodyguards when she spotted the youngsters dancing in the open.

Funke then snuck up on the unsuspecting dancers and also started to dance behind them.

As soon as the nanny noticed that the TikTokers’ dance moves were being recorded, she quickly pulled the twins to her and covered their faces.

