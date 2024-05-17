Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and judicial matters.

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

FCT, Abuja - The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended Justice Eberechi Nyesom-Wike Suzzette, wife of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) for promotion to the court of appeal.

Suzzette is a judge at Rivers state high court.

Wike's wife elevated to appeal court bench. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Wike, Suzzette's spouse, governed Rivers state from 2015 to 2023.

As reported by The Punch on Friday, May 17, Ariwoola Oluwakemi Victoria, the daughter-in-law to the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, was among the list of 12 judges recommended for elevation to the federal high court in Abuja.

Soji Oye, NJC’s director of information, announced the development in a statement dated Thursday, May 16, 2024.

The NJC, a statutory body concerned with the appointment and discipline of judges, said it considered the recommendation of its interview committee on appointment of judicial officers of all superior courts of record in Nigeria.

NJC noted that it resolved to recommend the 86 judicial officers for appointment to the appellate court, high court of the FCT, Sharia courts of appeal and customary courts of appeal of states in Nigeria.

The NJC's statement partly reads:

"All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in after the approval of the NJC recommendations to the president and their respective state governors."

Source: Legit.ng