A Nigerian man has shared his experience after putting on the customised cap of Wigwe university

The young man identified as Alex Onyia said he always gets special treatment whenever he rocks the cap in public

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the man's experience

A Nigerian man, Alex Onyia, has praised the late late Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, for maintaining a good name.

In a post shared via his X app, he shared his experience whenever he rocked a customised cap of Wigwe university.

Man says Wigwe university cap paves way for him Photo credit: @winexviv, Herbert Wigwe/X

Source: Twitter

The university, which is located in Isiokpo in the Ikwerre local government area of Rivers state, offers a diverse range of programmes across four major colleges.

Man says university cap paves way for him

According to the man identified as @winexviv on the X app, he receives preferential and special treatment whenever he rocks the cap.

He shared a photo of himself rocking the customised cap and revealed how it always paved the way for him.

Speaking further, Alex praised the late founder of the university for maintaining a good reputation and protecting his image.

According to him, the popular saying about a good name being better than riches is true from his experience.

"Whenever I put on this cap, it paves way for me. A good name is better than silver and gold," he said.

The late founder of the university, Wigwe, his wife, son and three other passengers were said to be the passengers of an ill-fated aircraft which crashed months ago.

Reactions as man rocks Wigwe university cap

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the story.

Frankie De Nero said:

"Nwoke gbalu agba (the huge man)."

Iamshedrak wrote:

"No be lie."

Ojong Enom reacted:

"Oya give me 1 na."

