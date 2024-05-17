Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has caused a stir on social media after giving fans a glimpse into her luxury lifestyle

The movie star took to her Instagram page to share photos of some of the cars in her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko’s garage

Regina’s photos drew the attention of many netizens with a number of them in awe of the lifestyle she’s living

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels is once again in the news over her life of being a billionaire’s wife, thanks to her social media post.

The mother of two recently took to her official Instagram page to give fans a glimpse of her luxury lifestyle by showing off some of her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko’s cars.

The movie star who appeared to be stepping out, shared some snaps showing the expensive cars in her husband’s garage including a Black Rolls Royce with a customised plate number, a red Ferrari was also spotted in the background of the same photo.

In another snap, Regina showcased her man’s black bulletproof Lexus SUV with its plate numbers hidden. The actress then accompanied the photos with a caption explaining God’s blessings on her.

She wrote:

“Being one of a kind is a rare gift and I can proudly say God bestowed that on me .”

See her post below:

Reactions as Regina Daniels flaunts husband’s cars

Read what some netizens had to say about the cars Regina Daniels showed off online:

kiitealagbo:

“Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️.”

succyreg_xoxo:

“Oh Goddd❤️.”

wehyeeselmah:

“She so lovely .”

offician_princes_monday:

“A queen and more .”

itscharity_1:

My phone caught fire at the sight of this ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️i love U .”

onyeka_peaceee:

“The only person that has made the best decision in this country .”

barbietoofine:

“One of a kind .”

ayeni_wobase:

“You're beautifully and wonderfully made❤️❤️.”

Sweet.jemi:

“Wife of a Billionaire ❤️.”

passyeze:

“Most distinguished Lady Gee .”

Urchison57:

“You know God? You that left purpose for comfort.”

bongoideas:

“Naaa you married an old rich man.”

Regina Daniels' co-wife gives rare tour of husband's mansion

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels' Moroccan co-wife, Laila, gave fans a glimpse of their husband Ned Nwoko's mansion.

On her official Instagram page, Laila shared a rare video showing the different impressive parts of what they called their family home.

The video captured Ned Nwoko’s love for nature, seeing as the house had a lot of greenery, a mini-zoo, a golf course, plush Moroccan-themed interiors, a swimming pool, a tennis court, and more.

