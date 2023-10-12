The death case of the late Streetpop artist Mohbad continues to take different turns as the mother of the auxiliary nurse who treated singer Feyisayo Ogedengbe cries out for help

Feyisayo's mum made some shocking revelations during a recent interview where she revealed how her daughter came to know Mohbad

During the conversation, she also shared the medicine her daughter gave to the singer, which has been alleged to be the cause of Mohbad's death

The mother of the nurse who treated Mohbad and gave him three different injections hours before the singer's tragic demise cries out for help.

The nurse's mother identified her daughter as Feyisayo Ogedengbe.

The mother of the auxiliary nurse that treated Mohbad the day he died speaks out. Photo credit: @iammohbad/@gistloverblog_mediaoutlet

Source: Instagram

During the viral interview, she revealed that her daughter is a certified nurse who spent four years learning her caregiving and nursing trade.

Feyisayo's mum shared that her daughter had never met Mohbad before, and the day she went to treat the singer was the first time she met him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"My daughter didn't poison nor gave Mohbad the wrong prescription" - Feyisayo's mum affirms

The single mother of two noted in her interview that her daughter didn't do anything wrong and was only trying to help the singer.

She revealed the type of injections Feyisayo administered to Mohbad, noting that one was for Tetanus, another for Paracetamol, and the last one was an antibiotic.

Feyisayo's mum noted that her daughter was asked to come to treat Mohbad on the recommendation of the singer's friend Spendin, who has been her client for over two years.

Witnesses were present when Feyisayo was treating Mohbad - Nurse's mum says

During the conversation, Feyisayo's mum also revealed that Mohbad's wife, Wunmi, his brother, PA and his friend were present when her daughter administered the injections.

The nurse's mum, during her interview, alleged that some foul play was going on. She further claimed that certain people are trying to use her daughter as the fall guy.

She cried out for help from Nigerians, noting that her daughter had been in police custody for over 23 days.

Watch the full interview below:

Nigerians react to viral interview of nurse's mum defending her daughter

See some of the reactions that the viral interview stirred online:

@creamysusy:

"Mama Feyi where your daughter take see money rent house for Lekki"

@kamal.posh:

"Ani make them show us naira and Sam Larry for inside cell wey them dey. You sure say them no put this people inside one hotel dey chop better hamburger instead of 2 portions of rice."

@hypemanoniru:

"Abeg shey autopsy dey discover say na spiritual ring k1ll person?"

@urbanqueen.xx:

"Omo mummy e lo sha owo jo ke lo gba lawyer. Olorun a ko yin mo shey."

@teebliss___:

"I think dey hit mohbad with juju, and the mistake they did was giving him injections, for Yoruba land injection and juju nah enemies if you know you knw."

@osmoof5th_:

"Where is Feyisayo herself? Why is the mother speaking for her ."

@ajisafeadenike8:

"She gave him IV Tetanus Toxoid injection? That's according to what police said, that could result in anaphylaxis shock and could result in death if not properly managed."

@moni.akin:

"From what the police mentioned earlier, pcm, tt and ceftrazone injection shouldn't cause harm. These are normal injections to prevent infection and subside pain. God will take absolute control."

abo_lanle:

"Oloriburuku Lawon nigeria police force,so ilu eyibo Leti lo se autopsy and you no tell us."

@free.thinker11:

"Na the jazz wey dem nack Mohbad kpai the guy . No be the injection . We plenty wey we dey use all this auxiliary nurses wey dey treat typhoid and malaria for us . Wetin make Mohbad hand swell up ? Wetin sup wey make dem call nurse ? Was he sick before ? Lots of questions."

@damzkitchen_fingerfoods:

"Even if they will punish her for treating without cert they should not pin the death on her. My friend confirmed no be today the girl dey treat her and her family too May God help her."

Iyabo Ojo reveals how the nurse who treated Mohbad the day he died was arrested

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Iyabo Ojo revealed that the auxiliary nurse who treated Mohbad hours before he died had been arrested.

Iyabo Ojo's revelation was during the early days of the investigations.

She shared that Feyisayo was one of the very first persons arrested by the Nigerian police when the inquest for Mohbad's killer kicked off.

Source: Legit.ng