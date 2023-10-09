A woman who saw the monthly running costs of her husband's business surprised him with money as support

The kind-hearted wife said that he should use the token to take care of the cost of fuel for running the business

Many Nigerians who heard that the money was from the woman's thrift savings praised her generosity

A kind Nigerian woman called her husband as he was going to work and handed him a box of cash.

When the man (@kunfatk) opened it, she told him the money was meant to help ease the cost of running his business. She said she saw how much he had been spending on petrol.

The man checked out the money his wife gave him. Photo source: @kunfatk

Source: TikTok

Woman gives husband her savings

The wife later revealed that the money was her thrift savings. The husband thought she was joking and asked if she was serious about the gesture.

The woman said that she had noticed her husband was always moody at the end of the month, not knowing his expenses were that high. The man was happy.

Watch her TikTok video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Martinez said:

"She go still collect am back anyhow."

Omogelag said:

"I will try dis out but na only 10K i fit give am ohhhhh!"

temmy praised the woman:

"Tell me how he will close at work and go to night club..."

Skimmer said:

"All of u shouting she wil stil collect it bak directly or indirectly, even if she no gv him money, shey she wil not collect frm him ni. Appreciate her."

Folarin Okanlawon sad:

"This is not just a woman, this is an angel. My kind wife. God bless such wives."

Afolayan Kayode said:

"Let me go and cry first. I will come back and finish the video. God bless your family."

Blyssdblyssd said:

"This one na wife wey get sense."

otope77771 said:

"Thanks for the support madam,you will eat the fruits of your labour."

Source: Legit.ng