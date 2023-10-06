The Nigerian police have finally revealed the cause of death of the late singer Mohbad

According to the commissioner of police of Lagos state, a nurse administered injections to the singer which led to his death

Reports say the singer's friend called identified as Spending called the nurse to take care of Mohbad

The Nigerian police has finally unravelled the cause of late singer Mohbad's death.

In a press briefing on Friday, October 10, the commissioner of police in Lagos state, said that the injection administered on Mohbad by an auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, who treated him on Tuesday, September 12, led to his death.

According to him, the auxiliary nurse was contacted by on Ayobami Sadiq aka Spending, who was a friend of Mohbad's on September 11, and she gave him three injections on the 12, which eventually resulted in his death

He said:

"She is the principal suspect in the death of Mohbad. She acknowledged that it was the injection she administered on the deceased that triggered the reactions which eventually led to Mohbad's death. Other experts opinions and witnesses statements corroborated her admittance."

The commissioner also added that:

"Her actions of administering doses of Tetanus toxoid, paracetamol, intravenous and cetrazone injection which was also administered intravenous on Mohbad at his residence on 12th September 2023, immediate triggered the reaction including vomitting, goose bumps and convulsion that eventually resulted in the singer's death''.

Netizens react to the cause of Mohbad's death

The video sparked mixed reactions on social media, read some of the comments sighted below:

juststarz:

"Why are they still assuming what killed him if autopsy was done?? Will the autopsy not say exactly if it is from injection, poison, beating etc."

tsodine_group:

"Where was the wife when the nurse was treating him ? Where are those 3 guys who told the world Mohbad is dead ? What did the autopsy result say ?"

johnpoko:

"What in the world is an auxiliary nurse?"

_peaceful_baddie:

"Why haven’t you guy’s interviewed naira marley and Sam Larry since?"

wow_ng:

"So summary be say na auxiliary quack nurse cause the death of Mohbad."

olofofonaija1:

"When we said Naira Marley had no hand in his death, you lot were being emotional about the whole thing. Can you see now? Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh, shame on you both!"

maryvenia:

"Hmm. They are trying to push the death on the nurse "

