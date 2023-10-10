A hilarious video of a Nigerian couple who met for the first time at their own wedding has gone viral on social media

The bride revealed that she was taken by her mother to a place where she could learn some useful skills, but instead she found her future husband there

The witty female MC announced to the crowd that the bride’s mother had wasted her money, as her daughter had chosen a husband over skills

The bride confessed that she had no idea who her groom was until she saw him at a shop where her mother took her to acquire some valuable skills for her future.

Nigerian couple narrate how they met. Photo credit: TikTok/@akobitush_alaga

Source: TikTok

The crowd roared with laughter at the amusing turn of events that brought the couple together.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

YourExSureBoi:

"Omo!! This Aunty go funny real life o she no even shy."

Akinyele Ahmed:

"The way papa dey look the husband with side eyes o."

Melaniesparks475:

"She's a fine bride though."

Oluwafisayomirepete:

"Omo!!! this confession sweet me die."

Olamidearamidekaz:

"God bless your new home."

Hikmat:

"Naso I meet my own too."

Oluwaseyi:

"Same here with me but with everything at the end he marry second wife it is well."

Babejay:

"She too funny."

Ashakeade:

"Haaaaa l love this guy, he targeted beautiful lady as wife , Nothing will separate you guys in Jesus name, ur wife is beautiful 0 nah Man U be bro."

Nifemi:

"Akobi as you don cast me now,Wetin you gain, Esther."

LULI:

"God bless your home, I love your vibes."

