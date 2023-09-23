On Saturday, September 23, the Lagos State Council of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NNAM) denied the arrested suspect that injected late singer Mohbad

The professional medical association noted the individual allegedly arrested is not a registered member

The press release, signed by State Secretary Toba Odumosu, emphasized the importance of verifying the qualifications and professional status of individuals before labeling their member

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Lagos State Council in an official release on Saturday, September 23, stated that the person allegedly arrested for injecting the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, is not a registered nurse.

The association's press release was signed by State Secretary Toba Odumosu.

Lagos NANNM says suspect arrested for injecting Mohbad is not a nurse Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Additionally, the association urged the media to confirm individuals' credentials and professional standing before designating them as healthcare professionals.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Mohbad died at 27 on September 12, 2023, due to bizarre complications surrounding the tragic event.

On that note, Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, on September 14, reported the singer died following an auxiliary nurse injection.

See the press release from Lagos NANNM

Lagos NANNM denial of the suspect sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured some of the hot takes below:

iamkerren_:

"his death was premeditated, well planned, and executed. none of them will escape what is coming for them."

bestdressednigerians:

"Mohbad’s murder was premeditated, well-planned and executed! You can’t tell me otherwise."

_jeedat:

"As we are finding justice for mohbad,y’all should pay attention carefully to his life and after life and learn learn learn ,God is trying to pass a message to us."

ibompremiumgardensandhomes:

"A nurse won’t just give an injection! Which doctor attended to him and gave the prescriptions. What was the diagnosis? Who took him there ? Who took him out and to God knows where? You guys are working so hard to cover your tracks!!!"

lil_minnie_eds:

"Wow ..the EFCC too said the people that arrested mohbad are not real EFCC member the nurse that injected him to is not a real nurse member ..who are then this people executing bad errands."

seyiealabi:

"Very organised crime ."

official_zinny23:

"She’s not a nurse ‍⚕️ how then did she gain access to the hospital, talk more of injecting a patient ? ."

Source: Legit.ng