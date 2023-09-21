Investigations into the tragic death of young singer Mohbad continue with Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo keeping the public updated on things

According to the movie star, the auxiliary nurse who treated the singer the day he passed has been arrested by the Nigerian Police Force

Iyabo also revealed that at least five other persons have been arrested as investigations into Mohbad's tragic death intensify

Renowned Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has been at the forefront of seeking justice for the sudden and untimely demise of young singer Mohbad.

Over the last seven days, she has gone on IG live to give updates about the ongoing investigations.

Nollywood actress stirs emotions online with a recent update about Mohbad's death. Photo credit:@iyaboojofespris/@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Iyabo recently dropped an update that has brought so much joy to the hearts of many concerned Nigerians.

Iyabo Ojo begs Nigerians to be patient

In a viral clip shared on her page, Iyabo begged Nigerians to remain patient while the police conduct their investigations.

She also disclosed that the nurse who treated Mohbad the day he passed has been arrested along with five other persons.

However, Iyabo revealed other updates about the case that she couldn't share with the public.

Watch Iyabo Ojo's video sharing information about the investigations into Mohbad's case:

Iyabo's update about Mohbad's case stirs reactions

See some of the comments netizens shared in response to the update about the arrests made:

@xpensive_fatima:

"Iyaboo is a honorable. Mama anything you come out for we go vote for you."

@ladyque_1:

"Iyabo ojo deserves so much accolades."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"Progress! Light is already shinning on this case, clarity is coming! Keep resting Mohbad."

@director_martins:

"To even go hospital now go dey fear person all those our olodos classmate don become nurse and doctor now."

@bestdressednigerians:

"Very good! Next his father should be brought in… that man has been moving funny since all these started."

@wendy_adamma:

"She has a lot to tell us. May them do better questioning give her."

@gbemiolotu:

"Only nurses do not make up a healthcare team!!! Why should the nurse be the only one to be arrested? This narrative never ends, na part of the reason why qualified and licensed nurses don comot Naija Finish. Welldone Ma’am but if any arrest was to be carried out, it should be the whole team that managed him in that hospital!!! Not just the Nurse."

@merrymarydiaries:

"The nurse has all the answers, but it's not the Police that should interrogate her... They should hand her over the masses. Nobody will touch her, but the presence of the crowd will bring out the truth."

@aver_nessa:

"Remaining that guy that was shouting that Mohbad is dead."

@_laravlyn:

"After the nurse abeg carry mohbad papamake that man no escape."

Iyabo Ojo shares why Zinoleesky betrayed Mohbad

Legit.ng recently reported that Iyabo Ojo went online to reveal why it was difficult for Zinoleesky to part ways with Naira Marley and his Marlian Records.

The actress made the revelations during one of her Instagram Live sessions, noting that there was very little Zino could have done to help Mohbad.

The actress also shared that Zino is younger than Mohbad, skinnier and looks like someone who could break if the slightest pressure was applied to him.

Source: Legit.ng