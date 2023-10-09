The video captured the moment the grandmother arrived in the UK and was unloading her luggage from the car

She quickly grabbed her bags and dashed to the door, where her daughter welcomed her with the baby in her arms and joy on their faces

A touching video of a loving grandmother who travelled all the way from Nigeria to the UK to support her daughter who had just given birth to a beautiful baby has melted many hearts online

The video, which was shared by the daughter on social media, showed the emotional moment the grandmother arrived in the UK and was taking out her luggage from the car boot.

She wasted no time in grabbing her bags and running to the door, where her daughter greeted her and gave the baby in her arms.

Both mother and daughter were happy to be reunited. Photo credit: TikTok/@mamablossom247

The video captured the strong bond between the mother and daughter, who had not seen each other for a long time, and the grandmother’s delight to meet her grandchild for the first time.

The video has received thousands of likes and comments from people who were moved by the grandmother’s gesture and the family’s happiness.

Cynthiaobi3 reacted:

"Congratulationsi tap from this, my mom will smile like this grace on a very good day."

Krlm!€ Gold said:

"Congratulations I claim for my mom too."

Favourr Nelson wrote:

"Congratulations dear I claim ijn."

User437121733 0291:

"I claim it ijn."

Gift:

"Congratulations I tap oo my mum will come to London amen."

Anthony Ella:

"Congratulations my dear."

After woman gives birth to five babies, she invites both mums for omugwo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported about a woman who gave birth to five adorable babies and invited both her mum and mother-in-law for 'omugwo'.

Omugwo is a traditional Igbo word for postpartum care by the wife's mother, who stays with them for a period to assist with household chores and childcare.

In the short video, both grandmothers were seen proudly holding two of the babies each while the fifth one slept peacefully between them in bed.

