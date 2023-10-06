The police in Lagos state have given an update regarding its investigation surrounding the circumstances leading to Mohbad's death

The police on Friday, during a press briefing, disclosed the prime suspect in the late singer's death

Idowu Owohunwa, the Lagos state police commissioner, hinted that the nurse who injected Mohbad is the main suspect, according to its findings

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos State Police Command on Friday, October 6, has named the auxiliary nurse who injected singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, best known as Mohbad, as the prime suspect in the singer’s death.

Idowu Owohunwa, the Lagos state police commissioner, gave this update in regards to the ongoing investigation into the singer’s demise in a press briefing on Friday afternoon, October 6, The Cable reported.

According to the CP, the nurse identified as Ms Feyisayo Ogedengbe, administered “multiple and highly potent” injections to Mohbad.

Owohunwa revealed that the injections, consisting of Tetanus Toxoid, paracetamol, and Cetrazone — an antibiotic — were administered at Mobad’s residence on September 12, Channels TV reported.

Meanwhile, Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, at the age of 27 under controversial circumstances and was buried the next day, Wednesday, September 13 at Ikorodu, Lagos.

But thousands of Nigerians have since demanded justice for Mohbad in nationwide protests.

On Monday, September 18, the Lagos police inaugurated a 13-man special investigation team to probe the singer’s death, The Nation reported.

Owohunwa had vowed that the command would use all its powers to fish out everyone indicted in the case.

Mohbad's friend, Primeboy submits self to police after being declared wanted

Following his being declared wanted, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin aka Primeboy has turned himself in, the Lagos police have said.

According to Benjamin Hundeyin, the image maker of the Lagos police, in a statement on Thursday, October 5, Primeboy was immediately taken into custody for interrogation and other necessary actions. The embattled artiste is widely reported to be Mohbad's childhood friend.

The Lagos state police command assured family, friends, and fans of Ilerioluwa Aloba Promise, popularly known as Mohbad, and the general public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a diligent investigation.

Reps make one strong vow on Mohbad’s case

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the house of representatives on Wednesday, October 4, assured the family of the late Mohbad of its commitment to secure proper compensation and royalties from his musical works.

Chairman of the House Committee on Justice, Olumide Osoba, made the vow during an interactive session on the rights and royalties related to Mohbad’s music.

