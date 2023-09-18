Late Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s pastor father, Joseph Aloba, has now spoken up about his son being hurriedly buried

Mr Aloba also reacted to concerns about the state of the land where the music star was laid to rest

Many Nigerians had a lot to say about Mohbad’s father’s explanation on the singer’s quick burial

Singer Mohbad’s death and his quick burial in unfavourable conditions has continued to raise questions from Nigerians.

In a new development, Mohbad’s father, Mr Joseph Aloba, has now explained why his late son was hurriedly buried in that location.

Recall that Mohbad’s burial site which was located beside a cassava farm had raised a series of complaints from Nigerians who felt it was not befitting for a celebrity.

In a video posted on Instagram by @temilolasobola and spotted by Legit.ng, Mohbad’s father explained the reason behind his son’s quick burial.

According to the singer’s pastor father, in Yoruba land, such a corpse cannot be kept for long because he died young. He also stated that assuming Mohbad died at an older age, he might have considered leaving his corpse in the mortuary for a longer period.

In his words:

“In Yoruba land, his corpse is not the kind to be kept when both of his parents are still alive. Assuming he died at an older age, we might have considered putting his body in the mortuary and taking it at a later date. That same night we took him away from there and buried him where we did.”

Mr Aloba also addressed the complaints about the location Mohbad was buried in. A number of the late singer’s fans felt it was not a befitting place for the late singer to be laid to rest.

According to Mohbad’s dad, where his son was buried was the only land he knew that belonged to the singer. He explained that even though his son had given him the land to build his church, he decided to bury him there since he doesn’t know of him owning any other land.

He said:

“That land where Mohbad was buried is his only land, that’s the only land I know him to have owned. Truly he gave me the land to build my church because we had both agreed to build the church there, and since that’s the only land I knew him to have…”

Reactions as Mohbad’s dad explains why he was quickly buried in that location

Mohbad’s father’s explanation about Mohbad’s burial conditions did not seem to go down well with many Nigerians. Read some of their comments below:

karthyontv:

“Daddy eti ya weere this man is a an accompanist to this murder. He feels the money he didn’t acquire when his son was alive he would when he is dead. Please can they go through this man’s bank details and call logs. He has a hand in this. And that his step mum always meddling wooo esan a ke. To you all that cut short the life of this glorious boy e ma se eleya ku ni tiran tiran.”

justdammy1:

“This man was just manipulating his son all along. Why would you and Imole build a church? Was he a pastor? Just say you wanted him to build a church for you.”

Toksxy:

“Mohbad might still be alive when buried 85%.Atleast you guys would have waited.Who declared him dead?there should be a report of declaration of BID ...All we know is some voodoo and injection by unknown auxiliary Nurse...God help Nigeria.The matter long.”

jemeelahh_:

“Very smart man,he doesn’t want anybody to claim that land or come back for it,Oya sare gbegbin .”

aloy_wuraola:

“Is a questionable death..you don't have to bury him that quick. If him dey mortuary, people will still contribute money for fees..”

abike_damsy:

“What this man wants to prove to the world is “Sebi we told me” let the world see what he as done to himself.Trying to shame ur own flesh and blood .What a shame sir smh.”

officialticksybrown:

“May we not have such a father oh.. pastor for that matter.. even if they threatened him, what is he scared of? Death? I thought heaven was the goal..”

dee_touchofbeauty:

“Daddy this ur story na Mumu talk…Fathers that I know will go all the way to get justice for their children..the only son for that matter..and not even a befitting burial..dem still break him neck put..How sure r we that he was dead sef??How??E koshi danu jareeven his immediate family failed him omoooo Mohbad.”

Lizzy Anjorin tells mums with celebrity kids to join witchcraft for their kids

In other Mohbad related news, Legit.ng earlier reported on actress Lizzy Anjorin's interesting advice to celebrity mums.

During an Instagram live session, Anjorin told mothers with sons in the music industry to join cults to protect them.

According to her, the mothers should quickly take steps to make sure their dead child is not brought home to them.

