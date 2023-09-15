Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has now shared her hot take concerning the death of singer Mohbad

In a trending video, the movie star advised mothers who have musicians as sons to join secret cults or witchcraft

Lizzy Anjorin’s interesting advice to celebrity mothers sparked an online discussion with some netizens agreeing with her

Popular Nigerian actress Lizzy Anjorin has now advised celebrity mothers after the death of singer, Mohbad.

Mohbad’s demise left many Nigerians shaken after he passed on at the young age of 27 under controversial circumstances.

During an Instagram live session, Lizzy Anjorin told mothers who know they have sons that are into music to better join cults in order to protect them.

Mohbad: Reactions as actress Lizzy Anjorin advises celebrity mothers to join cults for their kids. Photos: @lizzyanjorin_original, @iammohbad

According to her, the mothers should quickly take steps to make sure their dead child is not brought home to them.

In Yoruba she said:

“To all of you that have children, you mothers that know your children are into music, that you did not go and join a secret cult or witchcraft, don’t let it be that your dead child would be brought home to you.”

Lizzy Anjorin’s advice to celebrity mums after Mohbad’s death causes stir

The video of Lizzy Anjorin sharing her piece of advice to mothers with celebrity children soon made the rounds on social media. The short clip raised a series of interesting comments from netizens.

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

real_tobby:

“Nah tru hunmm see Burna mama she Dey always Dey wit his son enter anywhere o.”

toksbarbie030:

“She’s very right on this one ✌️.”

queen_annyadej':

“Very right Aunty Lizzy, he had nobody to guard him. He was left unguarded, his family might not have such opportunity again.”

tobimary70:

“I swear I fit enter anywhere for my pikin ooo ......eleda mi omo laso ooo.”

olaofeabosede8:

“The parents failed woefully even the father that was a pastor they are just after his money it really pains that nobody stand for him.”

oloriabike18:

“Dats it,I keep blaming his mother me haaaaa woooo my children my life pikin wey I train alone suffer like say tomorrow no dey,go grow finish u JST get bad thought Abt my child lasan woooo u run mad der ni dis life is becoming something else,werey lama fiii wo werey.”

iam_official_farouk:

“Make person blow Sef Dey fear person.”

bisolaoluyemi:

“So in your mind you think if you enter egbe awo ur pickin no go die,when God says its time it's time,it's God dat descides who live long and who die young,life belongs to God alone,now whether you live 130yrs death is certain,even if you achieve d whole world death is sure certain,so dis you have just said is crab,nonsense talk even you wey dey talk God forbid can drop tomorrow so dnt over hype yourself about death.”

tutzykolzy:

“I have been asking if Mohbad mother is alive. People were threatening your child, O wa le dira fun! You can not be going from one mountain to another! You just want to dey spend money!”

Ikorodu Bois pay touching tribute to Mohbad

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that a group of talented young kids known as Ikorodu Bois, eulogised Mohbad in a touching way.

On their official Instagram page, they shared a clip of them recreating Mohbad’s Feel Good music video.

In the usual Ikorodu Bois manner, the kids used local materials to recreate scenes from the popular video, with one of them acting as Mohbad.

Source: Legit.ng