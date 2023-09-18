Following the tragic death of his son, Mohbad's dad has cried out, letting Nigerians know the state of his house

In a viral video online, the late singer's dad was seen seated on a chair as a group of young boys made videos of the different angles of his house

Nigerians, however, refused to feel any form of sympathy for the man as many claimed the house was befitting enough for him to live in

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

While Nigerians mourn the death of singer Mohbad, his dad has drawn attention to the fact that he needs to be helped by well-meaning netizens.

In a viral video online, the late singer's dad, through the help of some boys, showed off the interior and exterior of his building.

Mohbad's dad shows where he lives Photo credit: @Helyjar

Source: Instagram

The sitting room, room and kitchen looked unkempt and rough with old furniture as the boys urged Nigerians to come to Mohbad's father's aid.

The exterior of the building still retained most of the paint, showing that it had seen better days. The boys clamoured and called on Nigerians, stating the late singer's dad needed help.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Mohbad's dad

Agbolahan Ademola:

"If he no born Mohbad, he no go work abi?"

Mamah_Simi:

"Mohbad is no Wizzy, before the boy pay manager, buy cloth, pay house rent, money don go."

martsexy:

"Una get sense so? which one be this na wa o? If you fail as a man or father, anything your children do, take it like that."

Godness:

"Nice house, they just have to clean."

FAVOUR PATRICK:

"His late son built the house for him, why can't they clean it?"

celinaulohoobas:

"The father wants to use his late son to cash out."

laneminder5:

"This is really out of line, need help for justice or what? No one should give this man kobo."

Inweh favour:

"The house is good, na cleaning e need and good furniture biko."

Candy:

"He was still bettering himself, why won't you let him rest?"

beauty:

"Una dey mad for that place."

Yul Edochie drags his colleagues fighting for Mohbad

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie blasted his colleagues calling for justice for Mohbad but stayed quiet while he was being bullied.

In a long post on his page, the actor revealed the same set of people are those who have been bullying him for over a year because he chose to marry another wife.

The actor also shaded his aunt Rita Edochie for using his marital issue and support for his first wife, May, to drive traffic to her page instead of reaching out to him.

Source: Legit.ng