More videos of the kind of tragic life late singer Mohbad lived are still springing up days after his death

In a viral clip online, the singer was seen on a hospital bed crying and narrating his ordeal after Naira Marley sent NDLEA after him

Mohbad said he was given something to drink and also lamented about how his colleague Zinoleesky snitched on him

Nigerians have been calling for justice for late singer Mohbad as more videos of him spring up, confirming assumptions that he was bullied and tortured by Naira Marley and his people.

A clip which has gone viral showed the late singer on a hospital bed claiming after he was picked up by men of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), he was made to drink water, which he suspected had something in it.

Mohbad recounts ordeal in old video Photo credit: @iammohbad/@zzinoleesky

Source: Instagram

In tears, Mohbad told the people around that he had no reason to lie and lamented how his colleague who is still signed to Naira Marley, Zinoleesky betrayed him by snitching on him.

He also added that he was hit with a gun and then told to leave after he drank the unknown substance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mohbad's video

shakar_el:

" this guy went through a lot menh … I am so pained."

03mediaceo:

"Please, what was his offense to pass through all this trauma and pains?? "

thisiskingx:

"Dammn !!!! They fckn ruined his life on a planned thing !!!"

jewelbaby500:

"Everybody was against him including the government officials. His boss, his friend even the street he couldn’t trust anyone yet je keep his cool. Devil is learning from some of your favorite."

mz_barbss:

"Sad as it is.. He’s in a better and more peaceful place.. wicked world."

chicapparelhub_:

"He went through a lot of pain "

emefireofficial's profile picture

"Even Zinolesky hand dey this thing? They really need to bring down everyone that is tagged to this guy death for questioning I swear, this is really deep."

xahhrah:

"This guy's death is doing something to my mental health i can’t explain. What are the authorities doing???"

Old video of Sam Larry talki ng about ghosts surfaces

Legit.ng earlier reported that after the death of Mohbad, a video of socialite Sam Larry allegedly threatening him surfaced.

Sam Larry bragged about how people who come at others online will be messed up if done outside social media. He deleted the video, but Nigerians dug out the clip.

The highlight of the video was the moment the socialite reminded whoever he was talking to that it was only in movies that ghosts appear to living beings.

Source: Legit.ng