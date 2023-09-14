The father of the recently passed Nigerian singer Mohbad has finally spoken about the death of his son and what he saw days before he died

Mr Aloba noted during an interview at his son's burial that he still saw Mohbad two days before he passed

He noted that he didn't notice that anything was wrong with him except for a dream he had days before his demise

A viral interview of Mohbad's mourning father speaking about his death has stirred reactions online.

In the trending interview, Mr Aloba revealed that he was with his son days before he died. He said Mohbad gave him food and money during his last visit to his house.

Mohbad's father makes a shocking revelation about seeing his son's death before it happened. Photo credit:@iammohbad/@og_baba

During the interview, he didn't notice anything was wrong with him. However, he shared that he had an injury that an auxiliary nurse treated.

"I dreamt of him being shot" - Mohbad's father

After noting that he didn't notice anything wrong with his son during his last visit to his house, Mohbad's father said he saw something he thought he had escaped.

Mr Aloba noted that he dreamt of his son getting shot two days before he passed. However, in what he saw in the dream, he thought the nightmare was about himself and not his son.

The singer's father also revealed what he calls his son and not the acclaimed stage name. He said he named his son Oladimeji because he was his first son and his second person.

Mr Aloba shared that he is the only child of his parent, which is why he named Mohbad Oladimeji.

Listen to Mohbad's father's interview below:

Fans react to Aloba's interview about his son

Netizens slam interview calls for the arrest of auxiliary nurse who treated Mohbad. See comments below:

@CollinsUkam1:

"Eh be like the money no reach eh papa side sha."

@AsiyaRodrigo:

"This poor man. Investigations need to be done on who called the supposed nurse and what she injected. We have lost too many good people to unregulated medics."

@Olori_Abigail:

"Hmmmmm I hope this isn't just for media consumption. They should allow the boy rest abeg."

@scofield_dree:

"If you pay attention his dad is also scared to point finger , he knows what’s up and something we don’t know."

@Soulmedika:

"This is so sad! Nigeria need to invest heavily in healthcare and scrap everything that has to do with Auxillary Nurses. Why will people that never went to school be allowed to attend to human beings?"

@Realtonyblack1:

"E no clear yet sha."

@IphieExcel:

"Why did he hurry to bury him before finding out what exactly happened to him. Learnt his wife requested an autopsy which he refused to grant."

@chameleon_fr:

"Omo this disheartening."

@RealMibanti:

"This is really sad to watch mehn ."

Mohbad's candlelight procession before he died emerges

Legit.ng recalls reporting about a clip of the deceased young singer Mohbad holding a candlelight-like procession for himself before he died.

In the viral video, some young men climbed onto the stage he was performing while holding lit candles and in white robes.

The circumstances of the singer's death are still unclear, and netizens have made calls for a more in-depth investigation into his sudden demise.

