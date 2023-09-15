Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s grave was cemented by a bricklayer who rejoiced about the development

In a video making the rounds, the bricklayer was seen celebrating that he was the one who got to seal up the late singer’s grave

The video went viral on social media and it sparked a series of mixed reactions from many Nigerians

Popular Nigerian singer Mohbad’s death seems to have brought joy to the bricklayer who cemented his grave.

Mohbad who died on September 12 was quickly buried the next day in Ikorodu and the bricklayer who cemented the grave has celebrated the ‘achievement’.

In a video posted on Instagram by @badarinah the young artisan was heard saying that he never believed in his life that he would be the one to cement the late singer’s grave.

Reactions as Ikorodu bricklayer celebrates cementing singer's grave. Photos: @badarinah, @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“If dem say na me go do Mohbad burial ground, I go ‘foh’ o, I no believe o.”

The bricklayer also admitted that he did not know the late Mohbad personally but he was a fan of his songs.

See the video below:

Video of bricklayer rejoicing over cementing Mohbad’s grave causes stir

The video of Mohbad’s grave site being cemented and the bricklayer responsible for it rejoicing soon made the rounds on social media. The viral clip raised mixed feelings from some netizens.

Read some of their comments below:

ugonma_nlewedim:

“They’re sealing it so fast.”

iam_ugcliq:

“They were too fast to bury this guy…Is it their culture or what? No mortuary, no preparation, no family uniform wears. They just buried him like a chicken God pls grant him eternal PEACE and REST he really suffered .”

v.c_investment:

“I don’t know what exactly is going on with the family of Mohbad. I pray against poverty in my life and my generation to come. They have money to do all dis rubbish but can’t buy a good casket for him and they can’t pay for hospital bills and wait for investigation to know what killed a healthy and strong boy and all they are fighting for is the land and money and property he left. Omo I dey vex for the papa and family.”

_adekunleofaaua:

“Celebrity bricklayer .”

djkholow_official:

“Na so person Wey go cement your grace go surprise too because none of us is getting out alive.”

dark__shuga:

“The rush to bury,them rush to cement ahhhhh the family didn’t care about their child genuinely that’s the truth omg na from them findings for start but looks like no one cares poor and helpless mohbad.”

cutefed_damouche:

“Very insensitive!!! Are u suppose to be expecting to do the burial ground of a 27yrs guy? Ur age mate, u no believe am like say na old ex president burial ground u dey do… Empathy pls!”

_sueldelioness:

“Am I the only one who feel this statement is harmless? Though insensitive considering all the controversy surrounding his death and how young he was … but this bricklayer probably never thought he would get the opportunity to build a celebrity’s grave hence this reaction.

But mohbads family though ‍♀️ deep down I want to bite his fathers nose so bad for this hurried burying and how the had his neck all crooked up in that coffin… forghusake I am practically mourning him in real life like I know him,every and any video brought out since he passed of how much he was bullied and how calm he still was in all of them shows he was a really quiet and reserved person. Gone to soon but RIP️”

ms__bjay:

“Seems everyone in that ikorodu no normal.”

official_shifrakamsi:

“All of Una for that ikorodu are moving ma.d ‍♀️.”

Portable advises celebs to build houses and stop fake life

In other Mohbad related news, Legit.ng earlier reported on Portable advising celebrities to stop living fake lives.

Recall that after Mohbad’s demise, videos of his burial site went viral, and it raised a lot of complaints from people who believed it was not a befitting place for him to have his final rest.

According to the Zazu Zeh crooner, people insulted him because he built a house in the trenches, not knowing that he had so many other houses, about 10 of them. He told these stars to build houses, or they would be buried beside gutters.

Source: Legit.ng