A viral video of a woman allegedly Mohbad's sister-in-law has sparked reactions on social media

According to her, the late singer was supposed to go to Aro, a popular psychiatric hospital in Abeokuta, Ogun state

The woman added that she offered to take care of Mohbad in the US after he revealed he did not want Nigerians to see him in a mental institution

More details about late singer Mohbad have been unravelling since his demise, and his sister-in-law claimed he suffered from memory loss.

In an interview with media personality Daddy Freeze, the woman revealed that the late singer suffered from memory loss and advised him to get checked at the psychiatric hospital in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Mohbad's sister-in-law shares details before his death Photo credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Mohbad's wife sister said he was reluctant to go to the facility because he did not want Nigerians to see him there and jump into conclusions.

She disclosed she also offered for him to come to the US so that she can help him get the adequate help he needs.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the revelation

Netizens are not convinced Mohbad battled any mental illness before his death and some people called his sister-in-law out.

Read comments below:

poshest_hope:

"It’s how he confided in his wife’s family. It shows he trusts them more than his and they proved him right with all the nonsense that’s been going on in his family."

official_mira2:

"It was that substance ndlea gave to him made him start suffering from memory loss so he won’t remember the all and all that happened in that evil record label ️"

flamezyofficial_:

"At this rate, na only that 5months old baby I trust for that family cause wttf??????"

nnenna_blinks_:

"Mheen it is the stories and theories that keeps popping up everyday that gets me worked up. Is it possible to suffer from memory loss and still remember the words of your own songs. Or it is a loss that happens spontaneously …. Hmmmm."

dc_bagbouy:

"Shebi una dey abuse him papa nii. His wife family self no be better people seh #justiceformohbad."

uncledreyofficial:

"The truth is, that his wife isn’t innocent rather. And if DNA can’t be done to prove the son is even Moh’s. Everything around his death looks suspicious right from the leaked voice notes and chat with him and the wife."

seun_dreams:

"I dunno why I don’t believe this memory loss of a thing abeegi"

miz_kharis:

"This guy no get person at all , everyone he surrounded himself with just after his wealth."

bryteazy:

"How much them pay this one."

d_realsolz:

"Omo! It’s obvious that MOHBAD was dealing with frenemies inside and outside. May God orders our footsteps with the right ppl in this life. Amen "

Mohbad reveals ordeal with NDLEA

A throwback video which went viral showed the late singer on a hospital bed claiming after he was picked up by men of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), he was made to drink water, which he suspected had something in it.

In tears, Mohbad told the people around that he had no reason to lie and lamented how his colleague who is still signed to Naira Marley, Zinoleesky betrayed him.

He also added that he was hit with a gun and then told to leave after he drank the unknown substance.

Source: Legit.ng