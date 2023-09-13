Preparations are already underway for the burial of the late singer Mohbad, who recently died at the age of 27

Videos made the rounds online of Mohbad’s grave being dug, and some of the onlookers present complained about its location

Several social media users also reacted to the trending videos as they criticised those complaining about the burial site

Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s burial site was shown in a video, and it caused an uproar on social media.

Recall that the talented music star died at the young age of 27 on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Video of Mohbad's grave site causes stir. Photos: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

In a new development, preparations for the musician’s burial have already kicked off, going by videos spreading on social media.

The clips showed Mohbad’s grave being dug as youths gathered around the singer’s final resting place. His grave was located beside a house close to a cassava farm.

In one trending video, one of the onlookers recording a clip told people to see where the famous singer would be laid to rest beside a cassava farm.

In Yoruba, the person said:

“See where they want to bury Mohbad, it’s inside a cassava farm, see cassava.”

See the video below:

See another video of the late singer’s grave being dug below:

In another video posted on @instablog9ja, a man was heard complaining bitterly about Mohbad’s burial site. The man said he thought the singer would be buried in a mansion.

In his words:

“Is this where they want to bury our Mohbad? Omo is this a joke? They must not bury Mohbad in this kind of place, is this where they want to bury him, my people? I even thought they would bury him in a mansion, see where they want to bury Mohbad.”

See the clip below:

Reactions trail videos of Mohbad’s grave location

The viral videos showing the state of the location where Mohbad’s grave was being dug raised mixed reactions on social media. Some netizens used it as an opportunity to motivate others.

Read some of their comments below:

poshest_hope:

“Is this necessary? So insensitive.”

fheytii:

“He’s a youth and it’s a painful death I don’t think the family would want to bury him where they’ll keep on seeing and being reminded of their loss .”

misshembe:

“Doesn’t matter what he had, doesn’t change the fact that “naked you came, naked you will go” keep chasing clout oga immortal.”

miss_fentii:

“Might be one of his properties nah .”

Bennietah:

“Let nobody say nonsense to annoy me here ooo!!! What has this got to do with him getting laid to rest peacefully? Useless Nigerians, you think this is what he is worried about where he is now? If he was buried in a mansion or not? Una never understand wetin be Vanity upon vanity? Keep playing. I am livid right now! Insensitive brat!”

4kay_szn:

“The dead doesn’t care about all this anymore.”

tolani_baby_:

“Y’all don’t judge, it might be of he’s property before he died .”

abus_blog001:

“1.8million followers but people wey follow am reach where de won bury am no reach 100. Hmmmm this life is truly vanity.”

Late Mohbad's wife and son

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported about the late singer, Mohbad's wife, Omowunmi and their son, Light.

Omowunmi had taken to her Instagram page to lament greatly over the demise of her husband as she wondered what would now be the fate of their son.

According to the 24-year-old widow, her son with Mohbad had just clocked five months on the same day the singer died.

Source: Legit.ng