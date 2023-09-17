In an interesting turn of events, Mobad's mum has surfaced, debunking claims that she passed away when he was a young boy

In the video on music producer, Samklef's page, the woman revealed her son stopped having peace of mind after he got involved with Naira Marley

Mohbad's mum broke down in the clip and placed heavy curses on everyone who had a hand in her son's tragic death

Days after Mohbad's death, his mum has surfaced with a cry for help and more details on what he went through.

In a video on Samklef's page, the woman first debunked the news that she passed away years ago and noted that she had no idea what he went through in his last days.

Mohbad's mum speaks up in video Photo credit: @iammohbad/@samklef

Source: Instagram

Mohbad's mum then went on to place curses on everyone who had a hand in her son's death and revealed he had no peace of mind since his involvement with Naira Marley.

She shared details of how the late singer was falsely accused of a crime and she was helpless because she was not given the grace to speak.

Mohbad's mum corroborated his statement about drinking water which contained an unknown substance, and she had been running around since then.

The emotional woman called on Nigerians to come to her aid.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mohbad's mum's video

Many people were surprised that the singer's mum chose to speak up days after his death and did nothing to protect him.

Read some comments below:

iamtrinityguy:

"See the mohbad mum that supposed to fight for mohbad not to buri*d himwhere have you been mama for the past 5 day now,this woman supposed to do this kind video since "

detutusgram:

"This is painful!!! Everyone saying she should have screamed for help, etc, i agree but i am sure Mohbad told her not too. She was helpless. The powers were bigger! But Naira and Sam larry and whoever was a part of Mohbads death, will not know peace!!! If you stay 100 years on earth it will be In anguish and sorrow!"

omoakin:

"I’m confused where she Dey since ? Where have u been when he was going through all he went through."

big__yems:

"Y’all should know she’s not a social media type …I’m sure she doesn’t owe an Android phone so how do y’all expect her to talk??"

dealsnvalue:

"Mummy you did not try for IMOLE..you no try at all mummy wa."

officialjbaby_:

"Mohbad looks so much like his mother... Single mothers.. No matter what.. Take your children.. Don't live dem with their fathers or step mother... The mum don't even really understand what is going on."

bella__official_____:

"Abegi nah rubbish this mama dey yarn jhare really mother Dey like this.. u fail as a mother sorry to sayRubbish family."

dj_deliva02:

"Imole said he wasn’t raised my his mom , that it was his step mom that didn’t even care when growing up "

gistwithkemz:

"I am honestly this is too painful to hear from his mum."

Source: Legit.ng