It is no doubt that Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, is one of the most successful artists in the world and one of the biggest to ever come out of Africa.

He recently set a record as the first African artist to sell out a stadium for a music concert in Europe, America and Asia. This feat left many stunned and others excited.

However, this isn't the first time Burna Boy would be setting such a record. This once-in-a-lifetime talent has been a record-breaker all his life, from being the first Nigerian artist to headline a show at the Madison Square Garden (MSG) with over 20k people attending the show that day to watch him perform.

Legit.ng, in this article, has compiled a list of the biggest venues where Burna Boy has performed abroad and set records. Photo credit: @burnaboyworld

Before MSG, there was the Wembley Arena London in 2019. And Many more before and afterwards.

This article is an appreciation of Burna Boy's successes and his greatness. That is why Legit.ng has decided to highlight seven mega venues that Burna Boy has headlined shows, and they were all sold out.

1. 80,000 London Capacity Stadium - Burna Boy's Love Damini's concert:

This is the latest and biggest venue yet that Burna Boy has performed at. His concert on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the 80k London capacity stadium surprised the world. Burna became the first African artist to headline a music concert in a European stadium, which was sold out.

It was a record-shattering feat.

2. 40,000-capacity Paris La Defense Arena - Burna Boy's Music tour across Europe:

Before the 80k London capacity stadium, there was the 40k capacity Paris La Defense Arena. This was when the African Giant officially started to push the envelope of his greatness to a new level.

Burna truly knows who he is and isn't ready to dim his light for anyone else. However, he is an artist who is willing and always prepared to give room for other artists, especially African ones, to shine.

The Paris La Defense Arena show was held on Saturday, May 20, 2023. It was part of the "Love Damini" World tour that kicked off in February 2023.

4. Burna Boy Performed at the 21,000-capacity State Farm Arena in Atlanta, USA

The music concert held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, USA, was another record-breaking feat for Burna Boy as he became the first African artist to have a music concert inside a stadium in America.

It was at this point Burna Boy laid down a marker and suggested that he could no longer perform at regular music concert arenas.

Since then, the African Giant's shows have been organised and delivered at bigger venues. The exhibition at the State Farm Arena went down on July 31, 2022.

5. Burna Boy makes history at the 20,789-capacity Madison Square Garden (MSG)

The internationally renowned Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy took all his fans, supporters and even haters out for a "One Night in Space" on April 28, 2022, as he became the first African artist to headline a show at the famous Madison Square Garden, New York.

It was one hell of a performance. Burna came out and thrilled his fans with a live concert without miming or lip-syncing. It was all Odogwu with and his band delivering a masterpiece.

6. Burna Boy sold out the 20,300-capacity Accor Arena in France (twice)

Come on; you must give this bloody African Giant his flowers. I say it again, rise everyone and let's hear some resounding applause from Damini.

He is the first African artist to have twice filled up the 20,300-capacity Accor Arena in France. Burna did it the first time. He enjoyed it so much that he went back and did it again.

Odogwu's first show at the Accor Arena was in November 2021. Five months later, Burna Boy had to return and deliver yet another concert masterpiece on March 21, 2022.

7. Burna Boy, the history maker, sold out the 41,000 concert capacity GelreDome in Arnhem Netherlands

Only true fans of Burna Boy and a proper member of the Outsiders know that the singer sold out a stadium concert in the Netherlands, even before the 80k in London and before the La Paris Defense Arena.

He is the only African artist with the most sold-out stadium concert in Europe. And I don't think any other African musician is set to come close anytime soon.

However, the GelreDome concert is yet to place and is scheduled for June 17. But the tickets are already sold out since March 26, 2023.

Since the show is yet to happen, it is placed at number seven on this list.

Honourable mentions:

20,000-capacity American Airlines Center in Dallas

20,000-capacity O2 Arena in London, UK

19,200 capacity Oakland Arena, USA

18,300-capacity Toyota Center in Houston, USA

17,000 capacity Ziggo Dome in Ansterdam, Holland

