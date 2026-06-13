The Parliament Support Network (PSN) has praised Speaker Abbas Tajudeen and the House of Representatives for passing the State Police Bill

PSN Executive Director Moses Onoja said the proposed reform would improve intelligence gathering, strengthen grassroots security

The bill, which passed the House with overwhelming support, still requires approval from the Senate and at least two-thirds of state assemblies before it can become law

Abuja, FCT - The Parliament Support Network (PSN) has commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen and members of the 10th House for passing the constitutional amendment bill seeking to establish state police across the country, describing the move as a bold step towards addressing Nigeria's persistent security challenges.

The group said the passage of the bill marked a historic milestone in the nation's efforts to reform its security architecture and improve the protection of lives and property.

State Police: Speaker Abbas, Reps Hailed Over Passage of Historic Security Reform Bill

Source: Facebook

The House of Representatives on Thursday overwhelmingly passed the State Police Bill, with 288 lawmakers voting in support and only four opposing it. The bill seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution to provide a legal framework for the establishment of state police alongside the existing federal police structure. It is part of broader constitutional amendment proposals being considered by the National Assembly.

State police - House of Reps shows courage - Onoja

Reacting to the development in a statement issued in Abuja, Executive Director of the Parliament Support Network, Dr Moses Onoja, said the House had demonstrated courage and patriotism by advancing a reform many Nigerians have long advocated.

According to him, the decision reflects the commitment of the Speaker and members of the House to finding lasting solutions to the country's growing insecurity.

"The passage of the State Police Bill is a landmark achievement that underscores the responsiveness of the 10th House of Representatives to the yearnings of Nigerians. It is a bold and visionary step towards strengthening security governance and improving public safety across the federation," Onoja said.

He noted that Nigeria's centralised policing system has faced increasing pressure in recent years due to the rise in terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, communal conflicts and other violent crimes across different regions of the country.

Onoja argued that state police would improve intelligence gathering, enhance rapid response to security threats and provide law enforcement agencies with a better understanding of local communities and peculiar security challenges.

State police: Reps speaker Abbas commended

He particularly praised Speaker Abbas for providing leadership throughout the constitutional amendment process and for creating the environment that enabled lawmakers to deliberate on critical national issues.

"The Speaker has shown exemplary leadership in driving reforms that have direct relevance to the security and welfare of Nigerians. The House deserves commendation for placing national interest above partisan considerations in the consideration of this important bill," he said.

The PSN executive director also acknowledged the extensive consultations, stakeholder engagements and public hearings conducted by the House Committee on Constitution Review before the passage of the bill.

Senate, state assemblies urged to back state police

He urged the Senate, state Houses of Assembly and other stakeholders to support the proposal to ensure its eventual adoption into the Constitution.

Under the proposed amendment, states would be empowered to establish and operate their own police services subject to national standards and oversight mechanisms. The bill must still secure concurrence from the Senate and be approved by at least two-thirds of the 36 state Houses of Assembly before it can be transmitted to the President for assent.

Onoja expressed confidence that the proposed reform would strengthen grassroots security, deepen federalism and contribute significantly to the fight against insecurity.

Nigerians urged to support state police

He called on Nigerians to support the initiative, saying the country's security challenges require innovative and decentralised solutions.

"The establishment of state police will not solve every security problem overnight, but it represents a major structural reform that can significantly improve the country's capacity to prevent and respond to crime. This is a legacy initiative that deserves the support of all well-meaning Nigerians," he added.

Source: Legit.ng