Nigerian singer Burna Boy has shown that he can be soft when he wants to, especially with his family

A video of the singer after his UK tour carrying one of his sisters on his back has stirred reactions

According to the caption, Burna's sister Ronami was the brain behind the show and deserved the treatment

When award-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy isn't performing on stage, he is being a good brother to his sisters.

A viral video of the singer carrying one of his sisters, Ronami, on his back after his show in the UK got people gushing over him.

Burna Boy carries sister in adorable video Photo credit: @r0nami/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The singer smiled as people commended and cheered him for carrying his tired sister.

The video's caption revealed the show was wild behind the scenes, and Ronami went through a lot of stress even though the whole thing was her vision.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Burna Boy carrying his sister

leaddyskincare:

"His Mother has done well. His wife to be better acknowledge his Family because without them there is no Him."

ike.sneakers12:

"This one get sense..: He carried his family along. Nice one bro."

samvail__:

"When there’s genuine love in family everyone and everything succeeds… it starts with family and ends with family. Know this and embrace it."

juicylivia:

"I like the fact that this family is United kudos to the strong women in Burns’s life."

simonadadu:

"As Steff leave am, him family leave am?"

konjacsponge_nigeria:

"It's nice to see siblings bond this way at their age. Parents did something right."

Source: Legit.ng