Burna Boy's recent concert in the United Kingdom left many fans thrilled with his performances

The self-acclaimed African Giant made history as he became the first African artiste to sell out the 80,000-capacity London Stadium

Videos from the packed-up concert have gone viral, earning him applause from netizens

Grammy-winning superstar, Burna Boy, has once again achieved an applaudable feat and his fans are going crazy with excitement.

Photos from Burna Boy's sold-out concert Credit: @EleniyanAgbaje

Source: Twitter

The African Giant sold out an 80,000 capacity Stadium in London, UK, making him the first African artiste to solo headline a UK stadium as well as sell-out the London Stadium.

A part of Burna’s Love, Damini Tour, the concert was held on Saturday, June 3, with thrilling performances from the singer and international acts like JHus, Stormzy, Dave, and more.

Check out a video from the concert below:

Over the years, the Love Damini act has made history with his artistry selling out the Arena in London, and the 40,000-capacity La Defense Arena in Paris on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Netizens applaud Burna Boy over sold-out concert in UK

sir_eltee:

"Can we take a moment to appreciate Burna Boy's live performances? The man knows how to connect with the crowd, bring the house down, and leave everyone in awe. A true master of his craft."

chrismariolifestyle:

"In the business of singing music, Burna is actually the best outa Africa. His attitude sha get k-leg."

dr_omomurewa:

"Personally, I think Burna is the biggest in Africa. The distance he gives other A list artistes in terms of showmanship, delivery, lyrics, quality sound and growth is enormous!! He’s the real odogwu!!!"

samvail__:

"They’re all trying and big ups to them. Davido actually performed in the biggest stage in the whole world that’s World Cup! Wizkid did a big performance recently as well and tiwa performed in the most powerful audience in front of the king of England. Congratulations to Afrobeat. A win for them is a win for us. Love ❤️ and light."

joanodenu:

"Proud with confidence and determination Nah Odogwu u be normally."

official_singah:

"He has long earned that bragging right. Odogwu for a reason."

kingpope0:

"Burnaboy did it even when Beyonce was having her own concert same day. So much respect for Burna abeg… no African artist can ever dare. Having a show same day in london with Beyonce? And pull that crowd? It was crazy… for the record, I was there last night ooo."

throwbacknaijatvv:

"I love this type of Bragging, Odogwu u bad."

jozeec111:

"This is an eye opener for all afrobeat artists especially the OGs sit up or you loose your spot."

@skeng7g:

"it still feels unreal. burna boy really sold out the london stadium, same day beyonce and coldplay held their concerts. omo they swore he couldn’t do it but you see he stays winning in real life!!!"

