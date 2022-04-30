Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, recently became the first Nigerian artiste to sell out a show at the Madison Square Garden

The Twice As Tall crooner stormed the stage and wowed the large crowd with several of his energetic performances

Just one day after the highly successful show, Burna's concert has taken the first spot on YouTube's trend table

Burna Boy's Madison Square Garden concert that took place on April 28, 2022, in New York was a successful sold out show.

Fans of the singer and Nigerians in general are still talking about the huge feat and streaming the video on YouTube.

In just 24 hours after the video hit the streaming platform, it has moved on to occupy the number one spot on the trends table with almost 400k views.

Reactions

legend.zino_:

"I still go rewatch am this morning lol. Anytime babe con chill with me we go Rewatch am again !"

danjyfabricsandtailoring:

"I almost watched it for 3rd time yesterday it was so nice to watch over and over. He is number 1 "

cinammonrollz:

"Give this guy his spot! He’s earned it."

girlie_ga:

"Likeeee music is him….he is music"

phabulousthreads_:

"Stage dey fear burna. He is a stage performer per excellence. "

pearlgreyce_:

"This is how to perform My odogwu !"

therealdumebi

"Pray God keeps him in health and strength. This guy is the biggest to emerge from the continent, others are all noise makers."

faithyy_m.o:

"I always tell people that say he’s too proud, he’s pride is earned.. he’s good.. his music is genius.. Burnamy fave ❤️"

Burna Boy visits UN HQ ahead of Madison Square Garden concert

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy made history yet again and this time, at the Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York.

Ahead of his first sold-out show at the iconic 20k capacity venue, Burna paid a visit to the headquarters of the United Nations (UN).

Deputy secretary-general, Amina J. Mohammed flooded her Instagram page with pictures taken with Burna Boy and his mother, Bose Ogulu.

